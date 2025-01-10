5 must-haves for your next ski trip — all on sale at Amazon from $7
Don't hit the slopes without these warm essentials
I'm going to preface this by saying that I'm not a skier. My only real experience with skiing is when I participated in middle school ski club only for the social aspect — and let's just say I did a lot more sliding down the mountain than skiing. Anyway, I recently went on a family ski trip to Vermont and I had a blast (mostly during the après ski part) — but as luck would have it, I did make it down the mountain in one piece!
My only regret this time around was that I wasn't fully prepared for the freezing temperatures — a high of 11 degrees to be exact. Sure, I was wearing ski pants and a ski jacket, but I didn't have the extra layers and accessories that were necessary in such harsh conditions.
Fortunately, you don't have to make the same mistake I did! While I'm no ski expert, I've outlined a few items that anyone could benefit from whether you're a beginner like me or a seasoned skier. So check out these Amazon essentials I wish I brought along on my last ski trip to keep warm.
Quick Links
- shop all winter sport deals at Amazon
- Achiou Ski Mask: was $12 now $7
- HotHands Toe, Hand & Body Warmer Variety Pack: was $13 now $7
- Zippo Flask: was $20 now $15
- Sanduced Merino Wool Ski Socks: was $29 now $24
- Thermajohn Long Johns Thermal Underwear: was $39 now $24
Best Amazon Ski Essentials
I thought that a hat and a neck gaiter would be enough warmth on the slopes — but it wasn't. Parts of my face were exposed to the harsh cold and that's all I could think about when skiing down the mountain (until my face went numb, of course). If I had a ski mask like the one pictured, I probably would have been a lot more comfortable. And this one has a 4.5 rating with over 27,000 reviews. Plus, at $7 it's way cheaper than the options they were selling at the ski store.
Other than my face, my fingers were the next coldest part of my body. Luckily, I had really warm ski mittens, but if I took them off for even a second, my hands would immediately sting. In retrospect, I wish I had some hand warmers for extra warmth. If I were you, I would opt for this variety pack that includes toe, hand a body warmers for just $7.
This one is just for fun — but it can definitely warm you up a bit in between runs. The stainless steel flask can transport your favorite drink or spirit and easily be stored in your pocket. Or, if you're like me, you can just head to the lodge for an après ski cocktail instead. Just don't overindulge!
Any old socks — regardless of how warm and fuzzy you think they are — will not do the trick. Wool socks are a must when you're skiing. I learned that a ski boot can be very unforgiving but fortunately, I was wearing wool socks so my feet were able to last for a couple of runs. I'm loving this set of merino wool ski socks that feature fun and colorful ski-inspired patterns. They have great temperature regulation and moisture control and can even prevent blisters.
I did make sure to layer up before putting on my ski clothes, but I think having some long johns or thermals would have really done the trick. With nearly 40,000 5-star reviews, I would opt for these thermals that customers praise for their warmth, comfort and quality. They're also fleece-lined, sweat-wicking and feature 4-way stretch. Women can snag the Thermajane Long Johns for the same price of $28. Just be sure to add the extra 10% off coupon.
