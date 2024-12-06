17 best Cyber Monday tablet deals you can still get on iPads, Fire slates and more
These discounts are still going strong!
Sure, Cyber Monday is technically over, but retailers know you're probably still doing holiday shopping so they're keeping a ton of the best tablet deals around for a bit longer.
I know because I've been covering laptops and tablets for years here at Tom's Guide, so I've had to watch the Cyber Monday sales window get longer and longer every year. And I can tell you that while some of the hottest deals of the season have been snapped up, there's still a lot of great savings opportunities out there if you know where to look.
That's why I've spent the week scouring the web to find the best tablet deals still available, and gathered them all here in one easy-to-read list.
Quick Links
- Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $79 now $44 @ Amazon
- Lenovo 11"Tab M11: was $179 now $119 @ Lenovo
- Amazon 10" Fire HD Kids Pro: was $189 now $139 @ Amazon
- Amazon Fire Max 11: was $229 now $139 @ Amazon
- Samsung 11" Galaxy Tab A9+: was $269 now $199 @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+: was $599 now $399 @ Amazon
- Samsung 12.4" Galaxy Tab S10 Plus: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon
- Apple 11" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon
- Apple 13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,194 @ Amazon
- Apple 13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,361 @ Amazon
- Apple 13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi+Cellular/1TB): was $2,299 now $1,899 @ Amazon
Amazon Fire tablet deals
This is the smallest and cheapest Amazon Fire tablet you can buy, and while it's not powerful and lacks an HD screen it runs on FireOS (a more limited version of Android) and lets you browse the web or stream videos.
Built for older kids (6-12), this tablet combines grown-up features with smart parental controls. The 10.1-inch HD display and slim case feel premium, while included ad-free content and long battery life make it parent-friendly. At $50 off, it's an excellent value for a kids' tablet.
Android tablet deals
Lenovo's Tab M11 is a solid workhorse tablet that offers you a nice 11-inch 1200p IPS display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, Android 13, and a MediaTek Helio G88 processor. There's nothing spectacular about this tablet except the price.
This is Amazon's most powerful tablet and comes with the highest price. It usually sells for $229, but you can get $90 off and take it home from $139 right now. Our Fire Max 11 review called it the "best Fire tablet yet," which is saying something since Amazon is no newbie to the tablet game.
The 2024 version of Samsung's value tablet impresses with its 11-inch display and quad speaker setup. The slim, durable design and improved processor make it versatile enough for everything from Netflix binges to casual gaming. At $199, it's a solid choice for anyone wanting a capable tablet without flagship prices.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ takes all the best aspects of the more expensive Tab S9 into a more affordable package. The discounted model has 128GB of storage, a 10.9-inch display and even an S Pen for art creation and other stylus functions. In our hands-on, we cited the robust multitasking features, S Pen and thin design as reasons to love this device.
Grab the Galaxy S10 Plus with Galaxy AI and S Pen included with a $150 discount. Ready for entertainment with its 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) AMOLED 2X display, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip for gaming power, and more, this tablet does a fine job at being a powerful device to take anywhere.
Apple iPad deals
This is the latest entry-level iPad available, meaning the A14 Bionic powers it and sports a slick redesign. The 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640 pixels) Liquid Retina display looks lovely and the 12MP front and rear cameras make you and your photos look great. This is the latest base iPad you can get, so it's great that it's still on sale.
This older model of Apple's entry-level iPad is still a solid contender thanks to its A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2,160 x 1,620) LCD, 8MP camera, 256GB of storage space, 12MP front camera and an epic battery life of nearly 12 hours. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.
The new iPad mini is here, and it already comes with a discount. In our iPad mini 7 review, we praised its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests). It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support.
The 2024 iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
This is the older model of iPad mini but it's still a great buy thanks to its thin-bezel design, large 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. This model is the higher-capacity 256GB version, which is now the only version of this older iPad mini still on sale.
You can also get $100 off the 256GB version of the 11-inch iPad Air M2, which is ideal if you need more storage space for work, or simply to download more movies and TV!
The 2024 iPad Air comes in two sizes. This larger size sports the same M2 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. You also get 256GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package. The 128GB is currently out of stock, but we'll keep you updated if it comes back!
This is one of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is 5.1mm thick (the thinnest yet), and weighs roughly a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display and 12MP camera. Even better, it's now $50 cheaper than before when you click the Amazon coupon below, taking it to $849.
Price check: $899 @ Best Buy
The latest iPad Pro is one of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is just 0.22 inches thick and weighs a little over a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display with tandem OLED technology and a 12MP camera.
If you're using an iPad Pro for work, chances are you could do with some extra storage space. The latest 13-inch iPad Pro M4 512GB model is currently $200 off at Amazon. That's 13% off and the cheapest we've ever seen this configuration go.
This is the top-of-the-line iPad Pro, and for limited time you can get $400 off this massive 13-inch tablet — a big beautiful canvas for all your work and entertainment needs!
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Alex Wawro is a lifelong tech and games enthusiast with more than a decade of experience covering both for outlets like Game Developer, Black Hat, and PC World magazine. A lifelong PC builder, he currently serves as a senior editor at Tom's Guide covering all things computing, from laptops and desktops to keyboards and mice.