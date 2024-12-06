17 best Cyber Monday tablet deals you can still get on iPads, Fire slates and more

Sure, Cyber Monday is technically over, but retailers know you're probably still doing holiday shopping so they're keeping a ton of the best tablet deals around for a bit longer.

I know because I've been covering laptops and tablets for years here at Tom's Guide, so I've had to watch the Cyber Monday sales window get longer and longer every year. And I can tell you that while some of the hottest deals of the season have been snapped up, there's still a lot of great savings opportunities out there if you know where to look.

That's why I've spent the week scouring the web to find the best tablet deals still available, and gathered them all here in one easy-to-read list.

Amazon Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet : was $79 now $44 at Amazon This is the smallest and cheapest Amazon Fire tablet you can buy, and while it's not powerful and lacks an HD screen it runs on FireOS (a more limited version of Android) and lets you browse the web or stream videos.

Android tablet deals

Lenovo 11-inch Tab M11: was $179 now $119 at Lenovo USA Lenovo's Tab M11 is a solid workhorse tablet that offers you a nice 11-inch 1200p IPS display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, Android 13, and a MediaTek Helio G88 processor. There's nothing spectacular about this tablet except the price.

Samsung 11" Galaxy Tab A9+ : was $269 now $199 at Amazon The 2024 version of Samsung's value tablet impresses with its 11-inch display and quad speaker setup. The slim, durable design and improved processor make it versatile enough for everything from Netflix binges to casual gaming. At $199, it's a solid choice for anyone wanting a capable tablet without flagship prices.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+: was $599 now $399 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ takes all the best aspects of the more expensive Tab S9 into a more affordable package. The discounted model has 128GB of storage, a 10.9-inch display and even an S Pen for art creation and other stylus functions. In our hands-on, we cited the robust multitasking features, S Pen and thin design as reasons to love this device.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus: was $999 now $849 at Amazon Grab the Galaxy S10 Plus with Galaxy AI and S Pen included with a $150 discount. Ready for entertainment with its 12.4-inch (2800 x 1752) AMOLED 2X display, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip for gaming power, and more, this tablet does a fine job at being a powerful device to take anywhere.

Apple iPad deals

Apple iPad 10th Gen (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $349 now $321 at Amazon This is the latest entry-level iPad available, meaning the A14 Bionic powers it and sports a slick redesign. The 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640 pixels) Liquid Retina display looks lovely and the 12MP front and rear cameras make you and your photos look great. This is the latest base iPad you can get, so it's great that it's still on sale.

Apple iPad 9th Gen (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $479 now $329 at Amazon This older model of Apple's entry-level iPad is still a solid contender thanks to its A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2,160 x 1,620) LCD, 8MP camera, 256GB of storage space, 12MP front camera and an epic battery life of nearly 12 hours. Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

Apple 8.3" iPad mini 7 (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $499 now $459 at Amazon The new iPad mini is here, and it already comes with a discount. In our iPad mini 7 review, we praised its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests). It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support.

Apple iPad mini 6th Gen (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $648 now $568 at Amazon This is the older model of iPad mini but it's still a great buy thanks to its thin-bezel design, large 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, an A15 Bionic CPU, a 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. This model is the higher-capacity 256GB version, which is now the only version of this older iPad mini still on sale.

Apple 13" iPad Air (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $899 now $829 at Amazon The 2024 iPad Air comes in two sizes. This larger size sports the same M2 processor, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. You also get 256GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package. The 128GB is currently out of stock, but we'll keep you updated if it comes back!

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $999 now $899 at Amazon This is one of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is 5.1mm thick (the thinnest yet), and weighs roughly a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display and 12MP camera. Even better, it's now $50 cheaper than before when you click the Amazon coupon below, taking it to $849.

Price check: $899 @ Best Buy

Apple 13-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon The latest iPad Pro is one of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is just 0.22 inches thick and weighs a little over a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display with tandem OLED technology and a 12MP camera.