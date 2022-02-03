NexiGo N930AF webcam review: A great value

Get the NexiGo N930AF webcam if you’re looking for a really good value

Get the NexiGo N930AF webcam if you’re looking for a really good value

NexiGo N930AF: Specs Supported resolution: 1080p/30fps

Diagonal field of view: 78 degrees

Focus type: fixed focus

Built-in mic: Full directional noise reduction microphone

Dimensions: 3.9 x 2.2 x 2 inches

Weight: 6.3 ounces

The NexiGo N930AF Webcam is a budget-priced webcam that punches above its weight. The webcam, which costs around $50, provides 1080p/30fps for sharp, clear video and also has auto-focus to help you avoid blurry images. There’s even a privacy shutter to provide security when you don’t want the camera’s roving eye to see what you’re doing. However, its audio is less than impressive. Is that a deal-breaker among the best webcams ? Keep reading the rest of our NexiGo N930AF webcam review to find out.

NexiGo N930AF Webcam review: Availability and Price

The NexiGo N930AF Webcam is currently $54.99 on Amazon . The NexiGo website also sells it for $54.99.

NexiGo N930AF Webcam review: Compatibility

The NexiGo N930AF Webcam works with Windows XP/7/8/10 or later, macOS X 10.7 or later, Chrome OS, or Linux 2.6.24 or later. It uses a USB 2.0/USB 3.0 port. The webcam works with popular chat and streaming software like Skype, FaceTime, Zoom, Webex, Messenger, Hangout, OBS, and Xsplit.

NexiGo N930AF Webcam review: Design

The NexiGo N930AF Webcam attaches via a long (5.4-foot) USB 2.0/3.0 cable. The lightweight camera measures 3.9 x 2.2 x 2 inches, and it weighs 6.3 ounces.

The webcam has two privacy covers, which are packaged separately and include instructions for how to attach them. The covers are bendable and rather flexible - flimsier than the privacy covers found on mid- and higher-end webcams, such as the Logitech C920s Pro HD. However, they serve their purpose. Only one cover can be used at a time (one is a back-up), and it is attached to the camera using the double-sided tape on the back of the cover. After it’s attached, the cover can be opened or closed.

It’s relatively easy to mount the webcam on a laptop or external monitor using the flexible clip/base. There’s also a tripod attachment in the base.

The webcam itself has a HD lens, and includes a noise reduction microphone.

NexiGo N930AF Webcam review: Video and Audio Quality

First all, I love that the NexiGo N930AF Webcam is a plug-and-play device. I’m accustomed to having to download software and/or software updates that can be quite time-consuming. I did end up downloading the optional NexiGo Webcam Settings App, but it was a quick and easy process.

The NexiGo has a max resolution of 1080p/30fps, but using the NexiGo software, you can downscale it to 720p/30fps, and 480p/30fps. At its highest resolution, the image is sharp enough to show all of the split ends on the top of my head, so I would say it does a good job of picking up details.

There’s definitely a difference between 1080p video and 720p video, which is much grainer, and tends to lack definition. The NexiGo is comparable to the Logitech C920 which also provides sharp and clear images, and true-to-life colors. The webcams are also similar in another aspect: they both provide webcam settings to adjust brightness, saturation, color, etc.

The NexiGo’s field of view is 65 degrees, and is not adjustable — which is not unsurprising for a webcam at this price.

The auto focus feature is another function that helps the webcam to provide high quality video. I tested this webcam at night, with only a few lights on, and was impressed with the soft, warm color of the video. After downloading the NexiGo Webcam Settings App, I had access to additional settings to make adjustments to the brightness, contrast, saturation, sharpness, and more. However, the original settings were more than adequate for dimmer settings.

The webcam has a built-in microphone with noise-cancelling technology. However, during my tests, the individuals on the other end were not impressed with the audio. It’s not distorted, but doesn’t sound like a phone call. (Full disclosure: these individuals have also been on the other end for tests of the Logitech StreamCam, and Logitech Brio, in addition to the Poly Studio P15 and Poly Studio P5, so they have pretty high standards.)

The only other webcam I’ve tested in this price range are the Logitech C920s (about $15 more expensive) and the Logitech C310 (currently $20 cheaper). The Logitech C920s also provides 1080p/30fps, has a sturdier privacy shutter, includes auto focus and automatic light correction, has two omni-directional microphones, and a 89-degree field of view.

The NexiGo N930AF is definitely an improvement over the Logitech C310, which provides 720p/30fps and does not have a privacy shutter. That webcam has a 60-degree field of view, fixed focus, and a mono microphone.

