iPhone 15 Pro hands-on: Everything you need to know

Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our writers and editors spend hours analyzing and reviewing products, services, and apps to help find what's best for you. Find out more about how we test, analyze, and rate.

There’s going to be a lot of debate this year between Apple’s two most premium phones. The iPhone 15 Pro’s getting a ton of new upgrades over its predecessor, but it very well could be overshadowed by its bigger sibling in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Then again, not everyone is apt to getting the bigger sized iPhone, which is why the iPhone 15 Pro exists to present people with premium features at that just right size. There’s a huge focus on its design, and I have to admit after checking it out briefly in my hands-on time, it’s certainly widening the gap between it and its predecessor in last year’s iPhone 14 Pro.

I think the best part about the iPhone 15 Pro is that Apple kept it at $999, making it the flagship phone at that price point to beat — whereas the iPhone 15 Pro Max is priced significantly higher at $1,199. When I factor in its new titanium alloy frame, Action button, A17 Pro chip, and advanced cameras, it’s packing all the rich features I’d want in an all-around flagship phone.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Price and availability

(Image credit: Apple)

Remaining at the same $999 price point as its predecessors, I’m relieved that Apple didn’t bump its cost given its more premium and durable titanium alloy frame. The color options are a bit more reserved with this year’s crop, consisting of natural titanium, blue titanium, white titanium, and black titanium.

iPhone 15 Pro preorders begin on September 15, followed by general availability starting on September 22. Following in tradition, Apple’s retiring the iPhone 14 Pro — but if you were hoping for a cheaper version of that phone, I have to admit that the iPhone 15 does make a strong case as a replacement.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 iPhone 15 Pro Price $999 Display 6.1-inch OLED Refresh rate 120Hz adaptive CPU A17 Pro Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear cameras 48MP main/12MP ultrawide/12MP telephoto w/ 3x zoom Front camera 12MP Battery 3,650 mAh [rumored] Charging Port USB-C Size 5.77 x 2.78 x 0.32 inches Weight 6.6 ounces Colors Black, white, blue, gray

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Design

(Image credit: Future)

One of the biggest iPhone 15 Pro design rumors turned out to be true. Gone is the stainless steel frame that’s been in use since the iPhone X, replaced instead by a more durable and lighter titanium alloy one. I was skeptical about it initially, but after holding it in my hand, I’m impressed by how I was able to notice the weight difference.

Another delightful change I find well suited for this newer iPhone is its contoured edges, which makes it more comfortable to hold in the hand. The iPhone 14 Pro’s stainless steel band was sharper around the edges, so the subtle rounded feel of the contours of the iPhone 15 Pro's titanium alloy frame is a welcome change.

I almost forget how much form fitting it is in my hand after using the iPhone 14 Pro Max for nearly a year, but when I feel around its left side, I’m reminded that the mute switch has been replaced by the Action button. This is an interesting modification because it essentially could perform several functions — including some complex actions with the help of the Shortcuts app.

At the very least, it still acts as a mute switch with a long press, but I think Apple misses an opportunity of gaining more utility by registering only short and long press. Although, I suspect that double and triple press functions could be unlocked through a software update down the road.

And lastly, there’s the new USB-C port that replaces the old Lightning one that’s been in use since the iPhone 5. On one hand, I’m bummed that all of my old Lightning accessories are effectively obsolete, but the switch to USB-C means that I’m carrying one less charging cable in my bag — especially when most of today’s gadgets leverage USB-C. Since I shoot a lot of 4K videos with my phone, its USB 3 support means it’ll be able to transfer data at the rate of 10Gb/s.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Display

(Image credit: Future)

It’s hard to say if the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display is any better than the one found in the iPhone 14 Pro. Watching a movie trailer, it certainly kept my attention with its colorful tones — but I’m curious to see how much brighter it gets.

That’s because the specs sheet don’t differ all that much, including its 2556 x 1179 resolution, 460 ppi pixel density, 120Hz display refresh rate, and 2000 nits peak brightness outdoors. There’s an opportunity for it to achieve even more accurate colors and stronger peak brightness, but our benchmarking testing will uncover if that’s the case.

While it doesn’t seem like the display got a substantial overhaul, Apple notes that it has the thinnest borders ever on an iPhone — just like its sibling in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Cameras

(Image credit: Future)

One of the endearing qualities about last year’s iPhone 14 Pro was that it did in fact pack the same triple camera system as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This year, however, Apple reserved the biggest camera change for the iPhone 15 Pro Max with a 5x zoom camera — leaving the iPhone 15 Pro with a 3x one instead.

You shouldn’t discredit it because it can now use its main 48-megapixel camera sensor to produce 24-megapixel snapshots by default. Enthusiasts such as myself will also be happy to see the additions of 48MP ProRAW and HEIF image support for even more editing control. Its main camera is paired with a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 12MP telephoto with a max 3x zoom. It’s shorter than the 5x zoom camera in the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but it still is a usable range to get closer to subjects.

All of the usual improvements accompany this new triple camera arrangement, including a boost to its low light performance, smarter HDR captures for accurate skin tones, and ProRes video support that allows footage to record directly to external storage.

I’m a videographer and this would help streamline my workflow a bit more since its USB-C port would enable the iPhone 15 Pro to transfer at the rate of 10Gb/s. Another treat that I’m looking forward to is Log encoding, which would preserve more color data on the video files — something that comes in handy editing videos with a particular LUT (look up table).

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Performance

The A17 Pro chip is yet another step to bridging that gap between mobile and console gaming. It’s the first to use the 3nm manufacturing process that fashions a new 6-core GPU that I saw run some games using ray tracing without fault. I also saw it run Resident Evil 4 with ease, showing off the chip’s incredible graphics processing power.

While gaming was a big showcase for the A17 Pro, I did find it equally delightful running everyday operations on the phone — such as opening apps, taking photos, and scrolling through web pages. It performs just like past iPhones with its buttery animations and instant responses.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Battery

(Image credit: Future)

One of the biggest shortcomings about last year’s iPhone 14 Pro was that it failed to beat its predecessor in the battery life department. It scored a lower time, which is why we’re hoping that the more power efficient A17 Pro chip could bring its battery life to a better standing. There’s a lot of potential here for a substantially improved battery performance.

Its USB-C charging speed indicates that the iPhone 15 Pro would still take 30 minutes to get to a 50% charged capacity using a 20W adapter.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Outlook

(Image credit: Future)

So, what are you really missing out by saving $200 going with the iPhone 15 Pro as opposed to the 15 Pro Max? Most notably, it’s rocking a smaller sized screen and battery, which inherently would mean a shorter battery life. Additionally, it’s getting a 3x telephoto camera instead of the 5x one that’s exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Those are the only meaningful differences to justify the price difference between Apple’s pro-level iPhones. That savings could be enough to sway people to choose it over its pricier counterpart. And considering that it’s also packing the same Action button, A17 Pro chip, and new USB-C port for faster transfer speeds, I think the iPhone 15 Pro has enough value to warrant the price difference.