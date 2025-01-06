Samsung Galaxy S25 case leak could hint at this major upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy S25 launch date is fast approaching, and while we already have an idea of what the phone should offer there’s still more information that can leak. New renders from GizmoChina show off what seems to be a blue version of the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra — alongside what looks like a magnetic case.

According to the site, this specific color will be called Icy Blue on Galaxy S25 and Titanium Blue for the Ultra, which is nice, though I’m more interested in the case and the MagSafe-style magnetic ring in the back. That may corroborate rumors that the Galaxy S25 is set to get Qi2 wireless charging. However, it doesn’t confirm it just yet.

The case is a “Crystal Flex” from noted case maker Spigen and has what looks like a magnetic ring around the outside. Spigen does sell magnetic cases for Galaxy S24, which enables compatibility with Qi2 and MagSafe accessories. Officially, those cases are called “MagFit,” and there’s a possibility this is another one of those cases.

There has been at least one rumor claiming that Samsung won’t actually add native Qi2 to the Galaxy S25. Instead, it was claimed that the company could simply release its own line of magnetic cases for Galaxy S25. Then again, Qi2 magnets won’t work nearly as well with a case without help — and even Apple has its own line of approved MagSafe-friendly cases.

Spigen’s MagFit cases are designed to be compatible with MagSafe, though all of them appear to have the same single vertical line under the magnetic ring as Apple’s. The leaked renders don’t have this, suggesting something is different this time.

Maybe I’m grasping at straws, but it is possible the change is due to Spigen aiming for Qi2 compatibility, which is distinct from MagSafe — despite their similarities.

Considering MagSafe-compatible cases are pretty commonplace, especially on Galaxy phones, it would be very strange for Samsung to release a magnetic case without adding Qi2 to its phones. I know I’d be highly disappointed to see another major Android phone maker shun the technology.

We’ll just have to wait and see what Samsung has in store for us. Luckily, the next Galaxy Unpacked is expected to happen on January 22, which is just over two weeks away. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra hubs.

