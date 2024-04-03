AI Eraser is OnePlus’ version of Magic Eraser — and it’s coming to new and older phones

When the OnePlus 12 was introduced, it was teased that AI-powered features would eventually be coming to the flagship phone. Soon after that, a post on Reddit revealed that these AI features would be coming to the China version of the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11 running ColorOS. Now we have more concrete details about the first OnePlus AI feature that’s coming to new and older phones stateside.

It’s called AI Eraser, which oddly enough sounds like another AI-assisted feature Pixel users are familiar with — Magic Eraser, which made its first appearance alongside the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. OnePlus’ first official feature powered by artificial intelligence functions similarly to remove any unwanted objects in photos. AI Eraser leverages a series of algorithms and generative AI to seamlessly remove objects by selecting them, while generating replacements for the selected areas — exactly much like how Magic Eraser functions. You can see a before and after photo of this in action below.

It’s a good starting point for OnePlus, but it’s still a far cry from the amount of AI-assisted features found with the Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24. Given how AI continues to be an immense selling point for phones, often overshadowing the hardware improvements, OnePlus has a huge task ahead of itself to keep pace with its rivals.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Nicole Zhangm, General Manager of AI Product at OnePlus, reassures that OnePlus AI will be a priority. “All OnePlus AI features are built from genuine user needs, and we will continue to invest heavily in developing more revolutionary AI-based features that move us closer to our vision for a more convenient future for all," said Zhangm. But what makes OnePlus’ announcement interesting is which phones will be getting this new feature.

Naturally, it’s coming to the new releases like the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, and the OnePlus Open. Much like Samsung’s approach, it appears to be coming to older devices as well — like the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Nord CE 4. This OnePlus AI feature will be gradually rolled out to these devices this month, although it's pegged as a later and less specific Q2 release in Europe. It’s a nice gesture to bring AI Eraser to older OnePlus phones, but we’re eager to see more original AI features in the future.

