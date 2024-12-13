Not a typo — Mint Mobile cuts the price of unlimited data in half for a full year

It seems like some phone carriers really want you to have unlimited data at a lower cost for the foreseeable future. Take Mint Mobile, which is currently running a promotion that halves the price of the T-Mobile-owned wireless provider's unlimited data plan for an entire year.

Normally, Mint charges $30/month for its unlimited data plan, which is roughly half what you'd pay for that amount of data at a larger carrier. But right now, that price drops to $15/month when you commit to a full year of service.

Mint unlimited data plan: was $30/month now $15/month @ Mint Mobile

Make an upfront payment of $180, and you'll get a year's worth of unlimited data service from Mint Mobile on T-Mobile's extensive cellular network. The $180 payment is half off what Mint normally charges for a year of unlimited data, and you don't have to first buy a phone from Mint to qualify for the discounted payment.

To get the reduced rate on unlimited data, you'll need to pay $180 up front, which covers your year of service. That's half off the regular $360 payment you'd have to make to Mint to secure the carrier's best rate.

Mint's deal is also noteworthy because of the lack of additional requirements. In the past, the carrier has cut the rate of its unlimited plan in half, but you had to buy a new phone through Mint to qualify. That's not the case this time around.

Mint Mobile is known for its low rates, though getting the best rate from the carrier requires a year's payment in advance. After a three-month introductory rate, you're typically required to pay for the next year of service to keep that low rate in place. Mint's current offer on unlimited data reduces the size of that commitment.

It's tempting to compare this new offer from Mint with a current deal going on at Visible, another low-cost carrier that specializes in unlimited data. New customers switching to Visible can use the 'SWITCH25' to reduce the cost of the standard unlimited plan by $5 per month to $20 and the cost of the Visible Plus plan by $15 to $30/month. Those lower rates go into effect for the next 25 months.

Picking between the Mint and Visible offers is tricky. On the one hand, Mint's deal means you're paying less than you would for either unlimited plan at Visible. However, Visible's deal lasts more than a year longer. And if you opt for the Visible Plus plan, you'll ultimately be paying the same $30 rate that Mint normally charges (and will likely resume charging afer that first year of service is up).

Things could come down to which carrier provides better coverage in your particular area. Mint is owned by T-Mobile and uses that carrier's network for coverage, including 5G service. Visible turns to the network of its parent company, Verizon, for 5G and LTE coverage. Mint's unlimited plan guarantees you 40GB of high-speed data each month before it will slow down your speed. At Visible, the standard plan is subject to slowdowns whenever the Verizon network gets crowded, while the Visible plus plan has no such cap on premium data.

Whichever carrier you ultimately pick, it's clear that this is the right time to find yourself one of the best unlimited data plans that won't cost you an arm and a leg each month.