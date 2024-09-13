Netflix ends app support for iOS 16 — here's which iPhones are affected

As a reader of Tom's Guide, you're likely rocking one of the best phones to enjoy some of the best Netflix shows on the go. But with evidence mounting that people are holding onto their phones for longer than ever, it bears pointing out when older devices stop receiving service support.

And that's the case for Netflix and some older iPhones and iPads right now. The streaming service has confirmed it will stop supporting iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. Devices running the Netflix app on either of those operating systems will be met with the following alert: “We’ve updated the Netflix app! To use the latest version, install iOS 17 or later.”

To be clear, that doesn't mean Netflix will suddenly cease to operate right away on those older devices, it just means the app version won't be compatible with future updates, bug fixes and security upgrades. Unfortunately, at some point, the app may stop functioning entirely and then anyone who wants to continue using it will have to upgrade to iOS 17 or, if that's not possible, new hardware.

What devices are affected?

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey / Tom's Guide)

As mentioned, there are some Apple devices that aren't capable of updating beyond iOS 16 due to hardware limitations. Owners of these devices will need to buy a new device — and conveniently, pre-orders are live today, Friday, September 13, for the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro.

Here's the full list of affected devices:

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPad (5th generation 2017)

iPad Pro (1st generation 2015)

The iPhone X was announced in September 2017 and released later in November that year. It was declared a "vintage" product by Apple earlier this year, meaning it's no longer supported by the company.

In 2026, the product will be declared "obsolete" and Apple will no longer offer any kind of support for it. So it goes beyond just not being able to watch Netflix if you're still using one of those handsets; Apple Stores and service providers will no longer offer repairs. So if you're an iPhone X user, we'd recommend upgrading in the near future.

