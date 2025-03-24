iOS 18.4 beta brings 8 new emoji to your iPhone — here's all the new options

News
By published

Which one is your favorite addition?

New emojis with iOS 18.4 beta release.
(Image credit: Apple)

Anyone with access to the iOS 18.4 public beta will have first dibs on using the new emoji that accompanies the latest version for Apple's iPhone software. Everyone else, though, will probably have to wait for the official iOS 18.4 release sometime in April.

In total, the iOS 18.4 Release Candidate adds eight new emoji that were first introduced with the Unicode 16 Standard back in September 2024. These include a single smiley emoji (a face with bags under eyes), the flag of Sark, and more. Compared to past releases, this one has fewer new additions — especially when you look back at the 21 emojis that came with iOS 16.4 two years ago.

Here's a full list of the emojis that are appearing in iOS 18.4:

  • Face with bags under eyes
  • Fingerprint
  • Flag of Sark
  • Harp
  • Leafless tree
  • Root vegetable
  • Shovel
  • Splatter

I’ve been trying them out and my favorite one that perfectly captures my state of waking up on Monday is the face with bags under eyes emoji, which complements the yawning face emoji I frequently use already. Aside from this, the only other new emoji I’ve been using of late is the harp emoji to signify my love of Guinness.

Meanwhile, the root vegetable reminds me of the days when I used to play Super Mario Brother 2 on the NES and would toss the turnips I’d pull up from the ground to hit my enemies.

Besides new emojis, the iOS 18.4 beta includes several new features such as the ability to customize your notification priorities, access to Apple Intelligence through Control Center, configuring Visual Intelligence to work with the Action Button so that iPhone 15 Pro owners can access the feature, and more. There are also other treats, including an upgrade to CarPlay that adds a third row to larger displays. For those who own an electric car and run CarPlay, you can use Apple Maps to find EV charging stations when setting trips.

Again, you don’t have to wait until the official release to try any of these features out because they’re part of the iOS 18.4 public beta that’s available right now for beta program participants to download.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 202 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB White)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max White...
Mint Mobile
View
Apple iPhone 16
(128GB Pink)
Our Review
2
Apple iPhone 16 - 128GB - Pink
AT&T Mobility
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
Our Review
3
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 1TB in...
Verizon
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
(Black)
Our Review
4
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 128 GB in...
Visible
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
5
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 128 GB...
Total Wireless
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
(256GB White)
Our Review
6
iPhone 16 Pro 256GB titanium...
Straight Talk
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
7
iPhone 15 128GB Pink
Apple
View
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
(128GB Black)
Our Review
8
Apple iPhone 16 Plus Black...
Mint Mobile
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
9
Apple iPhone 15 128 GB in...
Verizon
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
Our Review
10
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB...
Verizon
View
Show more
See more Phones News
John Velasco
John Velasco
Senior Channel Editor for Phones

John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
iOS 18.4 logo on an iPhone
iOS 18.4 public beta 2 is here — all the new features to try on your iPhone
iOS 18 logo on an iPhone 15 Pro
iOS 18.4 beta is live — here’s all the new features for your iPhone
iOS 18 Notes
iOS 18.3 beta just arrived — here's what's changed
iOS 18 logo on an iPhone 15 Pro
iOS 18.4 tipped to launch soon with these game changing Siri upgrades
iPhone 16 Pro Max shown in hand
iOS 18.4 has dropped — 5 new iPhone features to try first
iPhone lock screen showing Control Center shortcuts and the iOS 18 logo
iOS 18.3 is available now — here’s the new features for your iPhone
Latest in iPhones
New emojis with iOS 18.4 beta release.
iOS 18.4 beta brings 8 new emoji to your iPhone — here's all the new options
An image of an iPhone screen showing the Safari app icon in the center
I got tired of Safari revealing my web searches in iOS 18.4 — this setting fixes that
iPhone Flip Concept
Foldable iPhone delays — there’s a bigger problem going on at Apple
iPhone 17 Air render
iPhone 17 Air — new survey could be bad news for Apple's super thin iPhone
Render of the alleged design of the iPhone 17 Pro
New iPhone 17 Pro dummy leak highlights redesigned camera and part glass body
Siri in iOS 18 on iPhone
Users complain that Siri can’t answer even the most basic questions — here’s what we know
Latest in News
Surface Laptop 7 from the front
Amazon just gave Surface Laptop 7 a 'frequently returned' label — here's what's going on
New emojis with iOS 18.4 beta release.
iOS 18.4 beta brings 8 new emoji to your iPhone — here's all the new options
23andME box
23andMe has declared bankruptcy — here's how to delete your data now
half-life alyx
Latest Half-Life 3 rumors point to a 2025 release — and maybe pigs will fly
NFL Sunday Ticket logo for YouTube
NFL Sunday Ticket 2025 pricing revealed — and it's bad news
Ben Mendelsohn in Andor season 2
'Welcome to the Rebellion' — new ‘Andor’ season 2 trailer teases a darker edge
More about iphones
Apple iPhone 16 held in the hand.

You can bring back full-screen calls on iPhone — here’s how
An image of an iPhone screen showing the Safari app icon in the center

I got tired of Safari revealing my web searches in iOS 18.4 — this setting fixes that
The LG C4 OLED and the Sony Bravia 9 against a colorful background next to a badge that reads: &quot;Tom&#039;s Guide Killer Deal&quot;

Amazon Big Spring Sale TV deals — shop Sony, Samsung, LG, and more starting at $309
See more latest
Most Popular
Surface Laptop 7 from the front
Amazon just gave Surface Laptop 7 a 'frequently returned' label — here's what's going on
23andME box
23andMe has declared bankruptcy — here's how to delete your data now
half-life alyx
Latest Half-Life 3 rumors point to a 2025 release — and maybe pigs will fly
NFL Sunday Ticket logo for YouTube
NFL Sunday Ticket 2025 pricing revealed — and it's bad news
Russian flag with padlock smashing through glass
47 VPNs could be axed from Google Play Store following Russian demands
Ben Mendelsohn in Andor season 2
'Welcome to the Rebellion' — new ‘Andor’ season 2 trailer teases a darker edge
ChatGPT on iPhone
ChatGPT was down — updates on quick outage
Emma D&#039;Arcy in House of the Dragon season 2
‘House of the Dragon’ season 3 has officially begun filming — what it could mean for the potential release window
Emilia Schüle dazzles as Marie-Antoinette in the new season on PBS
How to watch ‘Marie Antoinette’ season 2 online – stream the costume drama from anywhere
Roborock Saros Z70
Roborock's new robot vacuum that comes with a robotic arm is now available to buy