iOS 18.4 beta brings 8 new emoji to your iPhone — here's all the new options
Which one is your favorite addition?
Anyone with access to the iOS 18.4 public beta will have first dibs on using the new emoji that accompanies the latest version for Apple's iPhone software. Everyone else, though, will probably have to wait for the official iOS 18.4 release sometime in April.
In total, the iOS 18.4 Release Candidate adds eight new emoji that were first introduced with the Unicode 16 Standard back in September 2024. These include a single smiley emoji (a face with bags under eyes), the flag of Sark, and more. Compared to past releases, this one has fewer new additions — especially when you look back at the 21 emojis that came with iOS 16.4 two years ago.
Here's a full list of the emojis that are appearing in iOS 18.4:
- Face with bags under eyes
- Fingerprint
- Flag of Sark
- Harp
- Leafless tree
- Root vegetable
- Shovel
- Splatter
I’ve been trying them out and my favorite one that perfectly captures my state of waking up on Monday is the face with bags under eyes emoji, which complements the yawning face emoji I frequently use already. Aside from this, the only other new emoji I’ve been using of late is the harp emoji to signify my love of Guinness.
Meanwhile, the root vegetable reminds me of the days when I used to play Super Mario Brother 2 on the NES and would toss the turnips I’d pull up from the ground to hit my enemies.
Besides new emojis, the iOS 18.4 beta includes several new features such as the ability to customize your notification priorities, access to Apple Intelligence through Control Center, configuring Visual Intelligence to work with the Action Button so that iPhone 15 Pro owners can access the feature, and more. There are also other treats, including an upgrade to CarPlay that adds a third row to larger displays. For those who own an electric car and run CarPlay, you can use Apple Maps to find EV charging stations when setting trips.
Again, you don’t have to wait until the official release to try any of these features out because they’re part of the iOS 18.4 public beta that’s available right now for beta program participants to download.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
More from Tom's Guide
- Users complain that Siri can’t answer even the most basic questions — here’s what we know
- New iPhone 17 Pro dummy leak highlights redesigned camera and part glass body
- Apple's walled garden is crumbling — EU orders iOS to open up to third-party devices
John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
You can bring back full-screen calls on iPhone — here’s how
I got tired of Safari revealing my web searches in iOS 18.4 — this setting fixes that
- 2