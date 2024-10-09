iPhone 17 Pro just tipped for an exciting design upgrade

The iPhone 16 may have just arrived, but it's never too soon for leaks regarding the next generation of iPhones. And that's why iPhone 17 rumors appear to be heating up ahead of next fall's release.

Over on X, tipster Majin Bu revealed that next year's iPhone 17 Pro lineup will be available in three new colorways. Bu is hedging their bets as they reported that Apple is "thinking about" a new hue for next year's Pro models.

According to Bu, the rumored shades include Teal Titanium, Green Titanium and Dark Green Titanium. Of the three, green or dark green are probably the more likely colorways to make their debut, mostly because Apple likes to keep its Pro line a bit separate from the standard and Plus models. Among the current iPhones, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus offer a teal option.

(Image credit: Majin Bu)

We're not quite ready to believe this rumor though. For starters, Apple tends to prefer muted colors for their Pro line, so a more vibrant color may not actually be in the cards. The more vibrant colors tend to be reserved the standard and Plus models, like the pink or ultramarine options on this year's lineup.

And two, Majin Bu has a mixed track record when it comes to Apple rumors. So, we're taking this one with a large grain of salt.

According to new information sent to me there is the possibility that a particular shade among the following may be chosen for the new iPhone 17 Pro Lineup:⁰#004349 (Teal Titanium)⁰#4f00b7 (Green Titanium)⁰#003800 (Dark Green Titanium).Full Article: https://t.co/wKDR3WFP50 pic.twitter.com/c0yB7c396XOctober 7, 2024

Apple may be playing with different colorways as it gets closer to production of the iPhone 17 series, but we're months away from even that process getting underway. There's quite a bit of time before Apple chooses the colors of the next year's iPhones.

Currently, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are available in Natural Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium and Desert Titanium, a metallic rose gold color.

Next year's lineup is expected to feature a the main iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. It's rumored that Apple will replace the Plus with the iPhone 17 Slim or Air, which may be the thinnest iPhone ever made. If this comes to pass, it'll be a significantly different handset compared to the other models. Perhaps, that is where Apple will really play with color.

