Apple launches Apple Sports for iPhone with live scores, stats and betting odds

Every sports fan knows the struggle of finding the latest scores and stats of big games. Especially if you follow multiple teams across multiple leagues, even popular destinations like the ESPN app can overcomplicate viewing the information you want to see most. Me? I usually end up Google-ing the scores on a game-by-game basis.

Enter the Apple Sports app for iPhone, Apple's new destination for connecting sports fans with the status of their favorite teams and leagues. It promises a free solution to finding real-time sport scores, play-by-play information, lineup details, and even live betting odds — all organized on a clean interface by the games you care about most.

Apple says that users have the option to turn off live betting odds in settings at any time. You'll see the moneyline, over/under and spread but can't click off to bet.

At launch, Apple Sports supports scores and stats information from the NBA, NHL, NCAA, Premier League, and MLS, whose season start coincides with the launch of Apple Sports on February 21. As a reminder, Apple operates MLS Season Pass, an Apple TV-based streaming service for watching live soccer matches and supporting content.

When the MLB, WNBA, and NFL seasons return, those scores will be available in Apple Sports, too. There's no information yet on how or whether Apple plans to position its new app with Paris Olympics 2024, though.

Assuming you have teams you follow in one or more of the supported leagues, you'll be able to track live scores and organize your preferred view by league and teams. Then, you can follow along during games with a Live Activity for your favorite teams on your home screen. But if you explore the app a bit further, you can see yesterday's scores and stats, today's schedule of matches, and also what you can expect from the rest of the week.

The app is available now to download for iPhone from the App Store, but make sure you know how to update your iPhone for the latest iOS version, or at least iOS 17.2. There isn't an Apple Watch, iPad, or Apple TV version of the app currently, but all three seem like natural progressions for Apple Sports in the future.

In the meantime, the Apple Sports app does have an Apple TV integration. On every live game, there's an Apple TV button that will toss you to Apple's streaming platform when pressed. If the game is available on Apple TV Plus (think: MLS or Friday Night Baseball) it'll launch for you to watch immediately. Otherwise, Apple TV will direct to you the streaming app where you can find the game.

Apple Sports is supported in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada, with support for English, as well as French and Spanish where available.