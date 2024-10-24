You can use Google Maps to plan the perfect trick-or-treat route — here's how

Thanks to Google Maps, planning the perfect Halloween adventure isn't just about costumes and candy bags. If you're not wanting to stream the best Halloween movies for free, or you've already mastered how to stop squirrels from eating your pumpkins, it's time to focus on the main event: trick-or-treating.



While you might plan your Halloween party with AI, mapping out the perfect candy-collecting route requires a different kind of technological assistant. One that I've found to be a game-changer. Whether you're tracking down those legendary houses that hand out king-sized candy bars or avoiding the dreaded toothbrush distributors, Google Maps can transform your trick-or-treating strategy.

With features like custom lists and location sharing, you can create a foolproof route that maximizes your Halloween haul while keeping everyone safe and on track. Let's explore how Google Maps can make your halloween spooktacular!

1. Open Google Maps (Image: © Future) Launch Google Maps on your smartphone or tablet. Make sure you're signed into your Google account to access all the features we'll be using.

2. Create your Halloween list (Image: © Future) Tap the Saved tab and select New list. Name it something Halloween-specific like Trick-or-Treat 2024, or Best Candy Houses and click Save. This will be your central planning hub for the night's adventure.

3. Mark the best spots (Image: © Future) When you find a location you want to add — maybe that house with amazing decorations or the one known for full-sized candy bars — tap on it and hit Save. You can also include notes about what makes each spot special. For example, you could mention if the house has a spooky display or tend to give out king-sized chocolate bars.

4. Download your map offline (Image: © Future) Prepare for spotty service by downloading your route area for offline use. Tap your profile icon, select Offline maps, and download your neighborhood's map.

5. Set up location sharing (Image: © Future) And lastly, keep track of trick-or-treaters by setting up location sharing. Tap your profile picture, select Location sharing, and choose who can see your location and for how long. Happy trick-or-treating!

