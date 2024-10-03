I let Meta AI plan my Halloween party — here’s what happened

Planning a Halloween party might be fun for some, but for me, it’s a daunting task. Just the thought of coming up with all the decorations, food, and entertainment fills me with anxiety.

I’m both a worrier and a perfectionist, which is a terrifying combination when it comes to organizing the perfect spooky event. Year after year I spend the weeks leading up to my annual party wondering how I’ll pull it off.

This year, I decided to make things easier by using Meta AI as my party-planning assistant. Here’s how it went.

Picking a theme

When I say I gave Meta AI the reins on this party, I mean it. Right from the beginning I asked Meta AI to pick a theme for the party, and it came up with ideas that I never would have thought of.

I appreciated how the AI came up with classic and pop culture themes, though was disappointed by the ideas in the pop culture category. Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice and Joker 2 were two that I thought should be in the list before Harry Potter. But I did appreciate that all of the themes sounded fun and fairly easy to execute.

Decorations beyond basics

After telling Meta AI that I was going with the Haunted Mansion theme, I asked it to give me some fresh ideas. We already have the usual giant spiders, pumpkins, and mums decorating our house, so I was looking to the AI to suggest something cool, saving me the time of endlessly scrolling Pinterest.

I also mentioned that I had a budget of $50. I hoped this would curb the AI from getting too fancy with the suggestions.

Most of the ideas were good and easy to implement. I don’t know what planet it thinks I’m on but renting a fog machine would not allow me to stay within budget. However, the concept sparked an idea for me to use a humidifier, which I already have, with purple lights.

I liked that the AI helped me stay on theme with lighting setups and special effects to create an unsettling, otherworldly glow. The attention to detail was remarkable — Meta AI went beyond generic suggestions and gave practical, easy-to-execute options that fit my vision (and budget) perfectly.

Selecting spooky treats

With the decorations sorted, it was time to think about food. Meta AI helped me create a snack menu that wasn’t just about “scary” snacks but sounded delicious. too.

I cannot wait to try the “haunted popcorn.” I hadn’t even considered anything other than soda and juice for drinks, but Meta AI came up with some really fun ideas, suggestions for spooky drinks and Halloween cocktails, helping me build a fully themed menu.

Even better, the AI wasn’t just a random recipe generator either. I could enter dietary restrictions (like gluten-free or vegetarian options), and it adjusted the recipes to fit those needs. It was reassuring to know that all my guests, regardless of their food preferences or allergies, would be catered to.

Crafting the party playlist

The music suggestions were so extensive that I think the party could have a soundtrack for an entire weekend. With a mix of instrumental tunes, traditional favorites, and a few pop tracks, Meta AI made it so simple that all I had to do was load the playlist into my phone and turn on the speakers. It did all the work for me so I didn’t have to pick themed songs one-by-one. This was a real time-saver for me and it made me feel good to know that one more thing on the party to-do list could be scratched off.

Fun for everyone

Perhaps the one thing I am most worried about whenever throwing a party is the level of entertainment. I want everyone to have a good time and get involved with some party games to keep things fun.

I asked Meta AI for entertainment ideas for all ages. It gave me a variety of game suggestions for both adults and kids, including a “Haunted House maze.” I really liked the idea of spooky photo ops, too. Integrating the interactive games into the party’s theme ensured me that the guests would stay entertained throughout the entire party.

Invitations and final touches

Just for fun, I asked Meta AI to create an invitation for the party. By typing “imagine” before asking Meta AI what you want, it will generate an image. In my case, it created an invitation that matched my Haunted House theme.

I could personalize the invitation with my address and send them out digitally, saving me lots of time and the hassle of designing the invites from scratch. The AI also gave me tips for ensuring my guests RSVP’d in advance and tips for reminders.

The verdict

Using Meta AI for Halloween party planning was a game-changer. From themes to food to entertainment, the AI covered every aspect, making the process more manageable and creative than I could have imagined. The help is immediate and even if the suggestions aren’t great, they may spark new ideas or you can edit your prompt to make them fit into your plan.

If you’re a busy parent like me or simply struggle with organizing some of the bigger weekend plans, Meta AI is the perfect assistant you didn’t know you needed.