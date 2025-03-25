OnePlus 13T could come with an even bigger battery than OnePlus 13 — this is incredible

With a 6,000 mAh battery under the hood, the OnePlus 13 has one of the largest phone batteries you can actually buy. But it turns out that the OnePlus 13T may push the envelope even further. Despite reportedly being smaller, the battery may be bigger than OnePlus 13’s.

According to leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the OnePlus 13T could come packing a 6,200 mAh battery. While that isn’t an enormous increase compared to OnePlus 13, the fact that the battery is that large to begin with is pretty incredible. Especially considering the 13T is expected to come with a smaller 6.3-inch display.

The main question we have is how this will impact the phone’s battery life. The OnePlus 13 lasted an incredible 19 hours and 45 minutes in our custom battery test. That was down to the sheer size of the battery combined with hardware like the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is more energy efficient than previous generations.

OnePlus 13T: What to expect

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We’re still unsure which chipset the OnePlus 13T will have at the moment. But we assume it will have some kind of recent Qualcomm chipset, maybe the Snapdragon 8 Elite or the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 as the OnePlus 13R.

Since the 13R also has a 6,000 mAh battery and a battery life of 18 hours 49 minutes, the OnePlus 13T may easily find itself near the top of our best phone battery life list.

Other rumors claim that the OnePlus 13T could arrive at some point in April. While we don’t know a great deal about the phone’s specs, this same rumor suggests that it may come with at least two rear cameras — main and telephoto lenses offering 50MP resolution.

In the past Digital Chat Station has also claimed that the 13T (or 13 Mini as it has been known) would offer an additional 8MP ultrawide lens. However the leaker has since recanted those claims in favor of the dual main/telephoto setup.

They have reported that the 6.3-inch screen would offer 1.5K resolution, an LTPO panel with adaptive refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Though we won't know for sure until OnePlus launches the phone later this year.