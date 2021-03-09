Microsoft buying Bethesda means PS5 can probably forget about The Elder Scrolls 6

Yesterday it was announced that Microsoft’s $7.5b acquisition of Bethesda has been approved by the European Commission without conditions. What that means in layman’s terms, is that the deal has cleared its last major hurdle and should be rubber-stamped in the coming days.

The news was met with jubilation from Xbox players and great interest from gaming analysts. After all, this is arguably the biggest purchase in the history of the industry and it’s fascinating to discuss no matter which side of the aisle you’re on.

Rather predictably the biggest topic of debate ended up being whether future Bethesda games will be coming to the PS5 or will be exclusive to the Xbox Series X. This is a discussion that has raged since the day the acquisition was announced and looks set to continue for a while longer.

Though in some ways it’s surprising that the topic remains such a source of contentious discussion, as from where I’m standing the future of Bethesda games on PS5 is pretty clear. There isn’t one.

It’s simple dollars and cents

The idea that hugely popular franchises like Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Doom, and Wolfenstein will never grace a PlayStation system again is disappointing. However, to suggest that Microsoft will be putting future installments on Sony’s next-gen system seems completely illogical.

Since the moment the deal was announced the press have hounded Microsoft and Bethesda execs with questions about exclusivity. While a vague statement about titles being considered on a “case-by-case basis” has raised the hopes of PlayStation gamers, it seems like little more than empty PR speak to me.

Microsoft is reportedly due to discuss more about what its acquisition of Zenimax, and thus Bethesda, will mean for it and likely the future of Bethesda games. So we'll likely know what's on the horizon with a little more clarity rather soon.

But the simple truth is that Microsoft has spent a colossal amount of money purchasing ZeniMax (Bethesda’s parent company) and will want to see a sizeable return on that massive investment.

Sure, Microsoft would be leaving money on the table by only releasing future Bethesda games on Xbox consoles and PC. But in the long term, it’s a strategy that would actually pay dividends.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Every copy of an upcoming Bethesda game like Starfield or The Elder Scrolls 6 sold on PS5 is arguably not really money in Microsoft’s pocket. It’s a lost customer.

It’s a gamer who could have potentially been convinced to buy into the Xbox ecosystem who now has no reason to. That’s a console sale not sold and one less Xbox Game Pass subscriber to add to the tally. It’s a player who now has no incentive to game anywhere else but on PlayStation.

I’m convinced that Microsoft didn’t buy Bethesda for the short-term gratification of selling a couple extra million copies of a new Elder Scrolls or Fallout. The publisher was bought as a long-term investment to drive people towards engaging with Xbox products and services.

The exception to the rule

Of course, some people have already pointed to the example of Minecraft, which continues to be released and supported on PlayStation systems, as proof that Microsoft isn’t in the exclusive game. The situations are very different.

When Microsoft bought Minecraft developer Mojang for $2.5b in 2014, Minecraft was already everywhere. The genie was out of the bottle. It would have been a hugely controversial move to pull an already released game from a system.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Furthermore, Minecraft is very much a special case, as in many ways it transcending being just a game and is a platform in its own right. People create games within Minecraft itself and use it for all sorts of functions, even as an educational tool. Making it exclusive to Xbox would only end up hurting Minecraft’s legacy and community.

The better comparison point would be Microsoft’s handling of its first-party IPs such as Halo, Gears of War, Fable, and Forza. None of these franchises have made a single appearance on a PlayStation console — apart from Master Chief’s strange cameo in Fortnite, but we don’t talk about that.

If Microsoft hasn’t made its current flagship exclusives available on PlayStation why would that suddenly change with Bethesda? You wouldn’t ever expect to see God of War (a PlayStation-owned IP) on Xbox, so why do people assume the inverse will happen?

The move would actually be basically unprecedented, no other platform holder is releasing significant first-party games on a competing console. You don’t see Nintendo putting Mario Odyssey on PS5!

Giving you a reason to care

Other arguments that have been made frequently over the past 24 hours include the fact that ZeniMax is not being folded into Xbox Game Studios, and will continue to operate essentially as a separate company.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

This is hardly surprising though. ZeniMax has been operating for over two decades whereas Bethesda has been around since 1986 — that’s years of development to the company’s management structure and workplace culture, it’s a smart business move to keep those established for now.

Ultimately Microsoft has spent $7.5 billion in order to give gamers a reason to care about playing on Xbox. Putting Bethesda titles on PlayStation (or Nintendo platforms for that matter) renders the whole point of the purchase moot.

For PlayStation gamers not being able to experience the next entries in beloved franchises like The Elder Scrolls and Fallout is a bitter pill, and as the social media reaction over the last 24 hours displays it’s proving very hard to swallow.

When the dust settles it’s likely that more than a few of the currently outraged PlayStation fans will find themselves contemplating purchasing an Xbox as a secondary console, or beefing up their PC to play the Bethesda games through Game Pass. Which is exactly what Microsoft wants.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

It’s already been confirmed that certain titles like the Elder Scrolls Online will continue to have a presence on PlayStation. Plus in a rather funny twist the next two Bethesda releases, Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokoyo, have pre-agreed timed exclusive deals so will come to PS5 a year before Xbox. But after that, I expect Bethesda games won’t grace the PS5 again.

It’s a great shame for PlayStation to lose a publisher with so many amazing franchises under its belt. But at the same time, it shows that Xbox is fully committed to competing, which can only be good for the industry. Competition breeds innovation after all.