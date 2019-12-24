You can still get Best Buy's epic iPad and MacBook Pro sales for Christmas

Christmas is here and if you're scrambling for last-minute gifts (that aren't gift card deals), Best Buy has the best iPad deals you can actually still get in time for the holiday. The only catch: You must order by 5pm on Dec. 24 for in-store pickup within one hour. Keep in mind that stock may vary based on your location. (Here in New York City, however, they have stock of practically everything).

So what kind of deals is Best Buy offering? They're actually the best of the year. They have the iPad Air and iPad Pro at their lowest price of the year. Meanwhile, the 10.2-inch iPad is $80 off and just $20 shy of its all-time price low. We give major props to Best Buy because unlike other stores (ahem, Amazon), Best Buy actually has stock of everything. Here's what you can get and pickup in store at Best Buy today.

Apple iPad 10.2" (32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

The 10.2-inch iPad is an excellent tablet for just about anyone. With its bright display, long battery life, and keyboard support — it's great for gaming, watching Netflix, and everything in between. This base model comes with 32GB of storage and it's $80 off. The 128GB model is $100 off and at an all-time price low.View Deal

Apple iPad Air (64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

The 2019 iPad Air is an excellent tablet for gaming, streaming, and just about everything in between. It's back at its Black Friday pricing, which is the cheapest it's ever been. The 256GB model is also on sale for $549 ($100 off). View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 11" (64GB): was $799 now $649 @ Best Buy

The A12X Bionic chip powering the 11-inch iPad Pro makes it a beast of a tablet. However, we also like this model because it fits in smaller bags than its 12.9-inch counterpart. The base model is now at an all-time price low. View Deal

MacBook Pro sale: Up to $350 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking from $200 to $350 off multiple 13-inch MacBook Pro configurations. The base model starts at $1,099 ($200 off), which is the lowest price of the year for the current-gen 13-inch MacBook Pro. Other configs are up to $350 off. View Deal