Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: What's different?

Microsoft has finally taken the covers off the Xbox Series S. That means the company will now have two next-generation game consoles to bring to the Xbox ecosystem.

The Xbox Series X will be the powerhouse flagship console, while the Xbox Series S will be a cheaper and lower-powered alternative. Think of it a bit like the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4a, or iPhone 11 and iPhone SE 2020.

But the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will both be released in November, so you might be wondering which one to go for. We’re here to help, so read on.

There’s no official release for either console. But according to insider sources the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are both slated to go on sale on November 10.

We’re expecting the release date, or indeed dates, to be announced for both consoles before too long. And with them, we’d also expect to see pre-orders go live around the same time.

Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: Price

Unsurprisingly the Xbox Series S is going to be a lot cheaper than its more powerful sibling. Microsoft has officially revealed the price of the Xbox Series S, with it poised to set U.S. buyers back by $299, and U.K. Xbox fans by £249.

We don't have an official price for the Xbox Series S, but a leak has it priced at $499 in the States or £499 in Britain. Given the specs that the Xbox Series S is offering, the price tag seems fair.

But there's no doubt the Xbox Series S is the winner on price, given it’s nearly half that of the Xbox Series X. While it won't be as powerful as it’s larger sibling, the Xbox Series S is still expected to deliver strong gaming performance at 1080p and 1440p resolutions.

For a $299 box that’s pretty impressive, though we’d need to see it in action before drawing any definitive conclusions.

👀 Let’s make it official! Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP). Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEqSeptember 8, 2020

Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: Specs

Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: Specs Xbox Series X Xbox Series S (according to leaks) Graphics AMD RDNA 2 GPU, 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs, 1.82GHz clock speed AMD RDNA 2 GPU, 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUs, 1.55GHz clock speed Processor Custom Zen 2 CPU, eight cores, 3.8GHz clock speed Custom Zen 2 CPU, eight cores, 3.8GHz clock speed RAM 16GB GDDR6 10GB GDDR6 Memory Bandwidth 10 GB at 560 GB/s, 6GB at 336 GB/s N/A Storage 1TB custom NVMe SSD 512GB Custom NVMe SSD Performance 4K at 60 fps (up to 120 fps) 1440p at 60 fps (up to 120 fps)

As you can see in the table above, the Xbox Series X and Series S share the same main chip, but the latter console has fewer teraflops of GPU power than the former.

It also has less RAM - 10 GB of GDDR6 compared to the Series X’s 16 GB - and less storage. We feel 512 GB might be a little small for people who like to download a lot of games and keep them on the console. However, the Xbox Series S is likely to support external storage, like the Series X.

With the difference in teraflops - going by rumors rather than confirmed specs - the Xbox Series S is set to target 1440p gaming at 60 frames per second, potentially going up to 120 fps if it’s running older backwards compatible games. In comparison, the Xbox Series X will pursue 4K gaming at 60 fps, with the potential to go deliver up to 8K gaming, although that's likely only in less graphically demanding games.

With only 4 teraflops of GPU power at the heart of the Xbox Series S, there’s an argument to be had that the Xbox One X, with its 6 teraflops of graphics grunt, is more powerful than the Xbox Series S. But the Series S is using the latest AMD RDNA 2 graphics architecture. So even though it has fewer teraflops, it could be more efficient at rendering graphics and thus deliver better performance than the older console.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: Features

The Xbox Series X will be a full-fledged entertainment machine, with not only a whole suite of powerful gaming hardware, but also a 4K Blu-ray player. The Xbox Series S, on the other hand, is a digital-only console with no disc drive.

However, the Series S will have a lot of similar features to the Xbox Series X. It will support ray-tracing to deliver more realistic real-time lighting effects in games, albeit likely at lower fidelity than the Series X. And it’ll deliver 4K media streaming and 4K upscaling, as well as variable refresh rate support for people with TVs that have a refresh rate higher than 60Hz.

As such, the Xbox Series X loses out of some of the higher-end features of the Xbox Series X. But the rise of streaming services has arguably made Blu-ray players a little redundant for people with high-speed broadband.

Upmixing a 1440p image to 4K can deliver a rather pleasing image, as seen with the Xbox One X. As such, the Xbox Series S is looking like a fairly capable console.

no point holding this back now I guess pic.twitter.com/SgOAjm3BuPSeptember 8, 2020

Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S: Outlook

The Xbox Series X is a headline-making next-generation games console. But the Xbox Series X could steal the headlines.

For $299, it looks like Microsoft has created a rather capable console that will offer a gateway into next-generation gaming for $200 less than its larger sibling.

Hardcore Xbox fans will want the Series X, but for those on the fence or new to console gaming, the Xbox Series S is a rather compelling machine. And it could also be the Xbox for PlayStation fans, who, after spending $500 on a PS5, might want access to Xbox-exclusive games without buying another high-end gaming machine.

We’d need to try out the Xbox Series S against the Xbox Series X to conclusively determine the merits and shortcomings of each. But as it stands, it looks like Microsoft has a rather neat, well-priced gaming machine with the Xbox Series S.