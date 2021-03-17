Xbox Series X may support VR headsets —here's the best clue yet

Microsoft could add virtual reality headset support to the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, if a surprise message is anything to go by.

IGN Italy reported that when it came to installing the new Xbox Wireless Headset on the Xbox Series X, a message popped up in Italian that translates to: “An update for the VR headset is available.” And additional text also asks users to “update VR headset.” This message reportedly only pops up for Xbox Series X and Series S users.

However, the message could simply be an error on Microsoft’s part, especially when the new Xbox headphones contain the word “headset” in their name. We'd rather hope this isn't the case and that VR headset support could indeed be on the horizon for the Xbox Series X.

As it stands, there’s no VR headset support for the new Xbox consoles, nor has there been any for the older Xbox One. Yet Windows 10 has its own Mixed Reality system and has long supported a variety of VR headsets and platforms, meaning it wouldn't be a huge leap to see VR headset support come to the Xbox Series X.

As the PS5 supports PlayStation VR and is set to support an upcoming PSVR 2, VR support on Xbox would at least give Microsoft some form of retort to Sony’s VR ambitions.

The subject of VR and Xbox support has bubbled away for a while. And prior to the launch of the next Xbox consoles, UploadVR reported, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said he’d hope that VR support on Xbox would be a “no brainer.” However Spencer also explicitly said that there would be no VR support on the Xbox Series X at launch, and thus there wasn't.

Going by this message, there's a chance that Microsoft could be testing VR support on Xbox. But it could equally be a remnant leftover in the Xbox operating system from a time when VR support could have been on the card while the sytems were in development.

Microsoft hasn’t shed any light on this, so time will have to tell if the Xbox Series X does get VR support or if this leak will wither on the vine. If you want to get stuck in the world of virtual reality, then check out our best VR headsets roundup.