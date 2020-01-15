Xbox Elite 2 controller drops to $160, its lowest price ever

Great news if you've been waiting for the right deal on Microsoft's Xbox Elite 2 controller.

For a limited time, Amazon Prime members can get Xbox Elite 2 Controller for $159.99. That's $20 off and the best price we've ever seen for this wireless gaming controller. It's also one of the best Xbox One deals we've ever seen, especially outside of the holidays.

Xbox Elite 2 Controller: was $179 now $159 @ Amazon

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is an excellent premium gamepad. This 2nd gen controller offers better grips, more customization options, and USB-C charging. Prime members can save $20 right now. View Deal

The Xbox Elite controller is one of the best Xbox One accessories you can have in your gaming arsenal. This 2nd-gen premium gamepad now comes with better grips, more customization options, and USB-C charging.

In our Xbox Elite 2 review, we liked its premium, satisfying design and tons of customization options. Our only gripe was its steep price. We gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating and awarded it Editor's Choice for its overall performance.

Microsoft's latest high-end game controller features a satisfying 12-ounce heft and a delightful soft-touch finish that permeates the entire design. The metal analog sticks glide along their surrounding rings like butter, and every button feels snappy.

In our testing, the Elite 2 controller felt great with just about every game we tried. Its shorter trigger locks and improved paddles give you a competitive edge, especially in shooter games.

Rarely on sale, the Xbox Elite 2 is one of the best PC gaming controllers you'll find.