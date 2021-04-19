WhatsApp Pink is a virus, not an app makeover — what to do if you get a link

A new WhatsApp scam promises a pink makeover for the app on Android, but don't be tempted to download it: it's actually a virus that can expose your data.

Internet security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia flagged up the scam on Twitter, warning users not to be taken in by its promise to change WhatsApp's green theme to pink. What's more, the scam presents itself as an official update — so if you see the APK download link that's being spread in WhatsApp groups, do not click on it.

Rajaharia warns that hitting the link could give hackers access to your device, as well as spreading to your contacts via messages. He adds that the virus seems to be contained to just Android devices, so iOS WhatsApp users don't need to worry.

Beware of WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in WhatsApp groups with an APK download link. Don't click any link with the name of WhatsApp Pink. Complete access to your phone will be lost.

Of course, if you've already been had, it's not the end of the world. It's time for damage control, and Rajaharia outlines the next steps you need to take. First, uninstall WhatsApp Pink. Next, unlink all WhatsApp Web devices, then head into your settings and clear your browser cache. After that, check permissions for all of your apps. If you spot anything suspect here, you can revoke permissions as you see fit.

To avoid scams like this in the future, it's best not to install any APK or apps that aren't the official versions from your platform's respective app stores. Jiten Jain, director of cybersecurity firm Voyager Infosec, told Outlook India:

"Such malicious apps can be used to compromise your phone and steal personal data like photos, SMS, contacts etc. Keyboard based malwares can be used to track everything you type. It can be used to capture and steal banking passwords. The current case of Pink WhatsApp or WhatsApp Gold is also a case of malware impersonating as fake WhatsApp feature apps."

A WhatsApp spokesperson told the outlet: "Anyone can get an unusual, uncharacteristic or suspicious message on any service, including email, and anytime that happens we strongly encourage everyone to use caution before responding or engaging. On WhatsApp in particular, we also recommend that people use the tools that we provide within the app to send us a report, report a contact or block contact."