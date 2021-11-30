Walmart Xbox Series X restock now live — how to get your console

Xbox Series X restock has been hard to come by these days, but Walmart currently has stock via Xbox All Access. You'll need to open a new line of credit with Citizens One to get the console, but given how hard it's been to find restock of the XSX, this might be one of the easiest ways to score a console.

Currently, you can get the Xbox Series X for $34.99/month (over 24 months) or the Xbox Series S for $24.99/month (over 24 months).

Walmart Xbox Series X restock

Xbox Series X w/ Game Pass: $34.99/month over 24 months @ Walmart Xbox Series X w/ Game Pass: $34.99/month over 24 months @ Walmart

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. It comes with a 2-year Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Xbox Series S w/ Game Pass: $24.99/month over 24 months @ Walmart Xbox Series S w/ Game Pass: $24.99/month over 24 months @ Walmart

The Xbox Series S is a less expensive and less powerful version of the Xbox Series X. The Series S has a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD storage, and no disc drive. It has a max resolution of 1440p with 120 fps. It's also available for purchase via Xbox All Access with a 2-year Game Pass Ultimate membership. The latter costs $24.99/month over 24 months.

Xbox Series X restock tracker — where to look