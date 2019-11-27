This $899 Alienware Aurora is the ultimate Black Friday gaming PC deal

Been waiting until Black Friday to splurge on a gaming PC? Wait no more. The excellent Alienware Aurora is just $899 on Dell's website after coupon codes, making it the perfect Black Friday gaming PC deal for jumping into hot titles like Gears 5 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Normally $1,399, this configuration of the Aurora R8 is available for $949 on Dell's website, and drops to an even cheaper $899 when you apply the code "50OFF699" at checkout.

Alienware Aurora R8: was $1,399 now $899 at Dell One of the best gaming PCs available, the Aurora R8 offers easy upgradability and great performance for the price. Better yet, you can get it for just $899 by using the code "50OFF699" at checkout.View Deal

This version of the Aurora R8 gets you a 9th Gen Core i5 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You should have no problem tearing through modern PC games at moderate settings on this entry-level machine.

In our Alienware Aurora R8 review, we praised Alienware's PC for its brilliant internal design, which allows you to swap out the GPU without the need for any tools. Its slick design and customizable RGB lighting only further cement it as one of the best gaming PCs available.

It's worth keeping in mind, however, that this isn't the newest Aurora you can buy. The new Alienware Aurora R10 has a completely revamped external design that's even sleeker than previous generations and offers better airflow. The newer model also offers the option of AMD processors. However, the calling cards of the Aurora line -- great performance and easy upgradability for a solid price -- are all still intact in the R8.

