This 3-move kettlebell abs workout sculpts your core in under 20 minutes

You only need this 3-move abs workout with kettlebells to build stronger core muscles from home. We reveal how you can strengthen ab muscles and other major muscle groups without the gym, using just two pieces of equipment.

Although you can substitute them for some of the best adjustable dumbbells instead, kettlebells are highly effective strength and conditioning tools. One of many studies has shown that regular kettlebell training could improve neuromuscular power, build functional strength and muscle and develop balance, stability and endurance.

But it’s worth remembering your body often has to work harder to keep the kettlebell stable, especially during unilateral (one-sided) exercises, so we recommend opting for a lighter weight until you’re comfortable with the movement patterns.

(Image credit: Getty images)

The workout only takes 15 minutes using three compound exercises, recruiting multiple muscle groups to strengthen muscles all over. If you enjoy functional training or want to improve functional fitness (how efficiently your body moves), these three exercises should be staples in your ongoing exercise routine.

If you don’t have access to kettlebells, then dumbbells work fine, but kettlebells will also help develop forearm strength and improve grip strength, which is why I encourage using them as often as you can. It takes some skill to use them though, so we cover how to hold a kettlebell properly here too.

The 15-minute 3-move abs workout with kettlebells

This abs workout with weights is killer on the core. I recommend a light to medium weight unless you’re already familiar with kettlebells. As a guideline, I use a 12kg kettlebell, but you should always pick a weight you can lift with great form.

Even if you lift light weights, the moves target and strengthen your back, chest, arms, shoulders, core and leg muscles. And if you want to repeat the workout with different exercises, here are the 5 best kettlebell exercises for beginners.

Perform as an EMOM — every minute on the minute. Complete 6-8 reps (per side) of one exercise, then rest for the remainder of the minute. At the next minute, start the next exercise. Aim for 5 rounds, totaling 15 minutes. You should finish with 10-15 seconds to rest — increase or decrease reps to suit your ability.

1. Turkish get-up

(Image credit: Shutterstock images)

Your core muscles are the main drivers, but the move also engages your shoulders, triceps, back, hip flexors, glutes and legs, improving muscular stability and coordination.

Start lying down, gripping your kettlebell in your right hand using an underhand grip

Engage your core and extend your right arm overhead over your shoulder

Bend your right knee, planting your right foot on the ground.

Extend your left leg away from you and rest your left arm next to you

Contract your upper body muscles and tuck your chin

Sit up and rest your left elbow on the floor next to your body

Keep the weight punching overhead and the arm locked out. Look at your kettlebell

Push upwards and transition from the left elbow to the left hand on the ground, arm now straight. Push through your right heel and lift your hips upward

Sweep your left leg behind you and place your left knee down under your hip into a half-kneeling position

Lift your left arm and straighten your torso

Keep your right arm locked overhead, push through your front foot to stand, left leg meeting right, hip-width apart

Step your left leg back into a reverse lunge, knee resting on the ground

Reverse each step back down. Switch sides.

2. Kettlebell sit and press

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

This kettlebell abs exercise strengthens the abs and hip flexors and targets the chest, shoulders and triceps during the press phase.

Start on your back with the kettlebell in both hands

Plant both feet on the floor with knees bent and engage your core

Perform a sit-up, and at the same time, press the kettlebell overhead

Slowly lower back down for at least five seconds until your upper back reaches the ground

To progress the move, straighten both legs or hold a kettlebell in each hand.

3. Kettlebell renegade row

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The move combines a plank and row. During the row phase, you’ll activate your biceps and back muscles, including the lats and rhomboids. The plank strengthens your arms, chest, back, glutes, lower back, core and quads.

You’ll also develop better forearm strength and wrist stability to keep the kettlebells in place throughout. It’s a great posterior chain exercise if you sit down too often throughout the day.

Start in a plank position and grip a kettlebell in each hand underneath your shoulders

Engage your core, then row one arm towards your hip until your upper arm is slightly higher than your torso

Slowly lower it back down and switch sides.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You can drop to your knees if you find the move too difficult, but either way, try not to swing your hips or turn your body outwards. Keep your hips in line with your shoulders.

Benefits of kettlebells

This ab workout with kettlebells adds a mix of single kettlebell unilateral training and double kettlebells to help maximize core activation and improve muscle coordination, stability and balance.

Research by the Journal of Strength and Conditioning has shown regular kettlebell workouts — unilateral or otherwise — could improve maximal strength and muscle power, meaning athletes ranging from sprinters to powerlifters to everyday gym-goers could benefit.

Verdict

If you’re looking for an ab-torching masterclass, you'll need less than 20 minutes and three full-body exercises to develop functional, stronger muscles. But if you suffer from existing injuries, check with a qualified physician before starting a new exercise regime, and stop if you experience pain.

Start using a lighter weight and build up gradually if you’re new to any ab exercises on the list.