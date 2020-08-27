The Witcher Monster Slayer is essentially Pokemon Go — but way darker and creepier

What do you get if you cross a dark fantasy setting slathered in Slavic folklore and Pokemon Go? It’s a tricky one, but it turns out the answer is The Witcher: Monster Slayer.

While CD Projekt Red busies itself with getting Cyberpunk 2077 ready for the November 19 release, it’s subsidiary developer Spokko has created an augmented reality mobile game based in the world of The Witcher. The trailer didn't show off much about how the game will work, but it looks like it will use AR to superimpose various monsters on top of the real world using the power of your smartphone, which you’ll then tackle with silver swords and potions.

In the trailer we got to see a Leshen, a rather iconic monster for the world of The Witcher, pop up in a wood a Monster Slayer player was walking through in real-life. As such, it looks like it will play very much like Niantic’s Pokemon Go, which took the world by storm a few years ago.

Given the success of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and the The Witcher Netflix series starring Henry Cavill, we’d not be surprised to see The Witcher: Monster Slayer become a rather popular mobile game. However, it will likely need to do something to stand apart from the basic mechanics of Pokemon Go.

As this is a game set in The Witcher world, we’d expect to see some strong story-driven elements and quests, though Spokko didn't mention any particular narrative features. But don’t expect the likes of Geralt, Yennefer, or Ciri to make an appearance, as the game will be set “long before the time of Geralt of Rivia.”

The Witcher: Monster Slayer will come to Android and iOS phones. But there was no mention of a release date, other than the game is “coming soon.” We wouldn’t be surprised to see it arrive sooner than later, with a basic system to draw players in, then for it to get expanded with content depending on how many people play it.

If nothing else, The Witcher: Monster Slayer could be a good distraction while we wait for The Witcher Season 2 on Netflix, and hope that CD Projekt Red will make a new Witcher game for the PS5 and Xbox Series X after it’s done with Cyberpunk 2077.