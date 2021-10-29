The Pamela Pumpkin Halloween workout is trending — here’s how to try it

For another year running, the Pamela Pumpkin Halloween workout is trending on TikTok. But what is it, and how do you take part? Unlike other viral TikTok workouts, this one won’t actually get you fit, but if you’re looking for a fun dance video to get into the holiday spirit, Pamela Pumpkin has got you covered. (While you’re on TikTok, why not follow Tom’s Guide ?)

Facebook video creator, Laura Clery, created the Pamela Pumpkin Halloween workout in October 2017, but this year, it’s resurfaced on TikTok, with users dancing along to the ‘workout.’ In fact, even celebrities like Jessie James Decker and her family have donned fancy dress outfits to perform the family-friendly workout.

The ‘workout’ involves shaking off the ‘skittles, Reece's and candy corns’, squatting to ‘squash Satan and kick him in the crotch’, and sidestepping to the left and right to avoid the Zombies. While it might not torch calories, it’s definitely a fun way to get the whole family moving this Halloween.

Who is Pamela Pumpkin?

Laura Clery, who was a full-time actress before she started creating videos for Facebook, thought up Pamela Pumpkin as one of her characters. Clery also made a Pamela Pumpkin quarantine workout, that went viral last year.

What is the Pamela Pumpkin Halloween workout?

The Pamela Pumpkin Halloween workout involves following along to the dance as Pamela Pumpkin shakes her arms, flies a broomstick and squats and high kicks ‘Satan.’ Thousands of fans have gotten creative and filmed themselves following along with the moves, in fact, Clery shared a video of them doing so here.

Looking for a Halloween workout? What exercises can you do instead?

If you’re actually hoping to do a workout before a candy-filled weekend, here’s some suggested exercises based loosely on the Pamela Pumpkin Halloween workout:

1. Sumo squats

Whether or not they protect you from evil spirits, squats are a brilliant exercise to work the glutes, hamstrings and thighs. To do a sumo squat, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your toes pointed outwards. Bend the knees and reach the hips back and down into a squat position, lower down until the hips are slightly lower than the knees, then press into the feet to return to the starting position. That’s one rep. Aim for three sets of 10 repetitions.

2. Reverse lunge and knee up

Pamela Pumpkin opts for high kicks in the Halloween workout, but instead, why not work on your lower body and balance with reverse lunges with knee ups? To do a lunge, begin in a neutral stance and step one foot behind you, keeping your hips square. Slowly bend your front knee and lower your back knee towards the ground. Press your front heel into the ground and engage your glutes. Slowly stand back up, and as you do so, bring your bent front knee up towards your chest, balancing on your back leg. Slowly drop your foot back towards the ground and repeat on the other side. Aim for three sets of 10 repetitions on each side.

3. Lateral lunges

As you swerve to avoid the Zombies, why not lunge? Lateral lunges target the lateral stabilizers in the body, which is great if you do sports like tennis or football that involve moving from side to side. To do a lateral lunge, start by standing with your feet hip-width apart. Take a step out to the right, bending your right knee and sinking your hips back and down, with your left leg out straight. Push off from the ball of your foot to get back to your starting position. That’s one rep. Aim for 3 rounds of 10-15 reps on each side.

4. Push-ups

Rather than pushing Satan away, why not do push-ups? To do a push-up, begin on all fours, with your hands below your shoulders and knees below your hips. Engage your core and straighten your legs, planting your toes behind you. Keep your shoulders and hips aligned. Slowly lower your body to the floor, then push your body back up to the starting position. Your chest, torso and hips should all rise at the same time. Avoid arching your spine or bringing your hips out of line with your shoulders. If this is too difficult, lower your knees to the ground for the exercise. Aim for three sets of 15 repetitions.

5. Deadbugs

It's not mentioned in the video, but it does kind of sound spooky and are great at working your stabilizing your core muscles, as well as your spine and back muscles — all important for good posture. To do a deadbug, start with your back and shoulders flat and heavy on the floor. Lift your arms straight above your shoulders and your legs in table top position, your knees directly over your hips. Take a breath in and as you exhale, slowly lower and straighten your left leg and your right arm until just above the floor. As you inhale, bring them back into the starting position. Repeat on the opposite side and you've completed one rep. Aim for three sets of 16-20 deadbugs.