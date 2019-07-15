The Best Cheap AirPods Alternative Just Dropped to $19.99 for Prime Day

Prime Day's deals on headphones and earbuds is nothing short of stellar. Right now you can get the Altec Lansing Wireless Earbuds for just $19.99. They're the best cheap alternative to AirPods, so you'll want to act fast.

While there are several cheap wireless headphone options, this deal on the Altec Lansing Earbuds is particularly attractive. They're sweat-proof and waterproof, making them perfect for working out. They come with a portable charging case, too.

Amazon reviews love these wireless earbuds. Several verified buyers say the Altec Lansing Earbuds perform as well, if not better, than other pricier wireless earbuds they've owned before. For $19.99, they pack a lot of quality into a low price.