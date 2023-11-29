The best Assassin’s Creed you’ve never played is free right now — here’s how to get your copy

Ubisoft is feeling the holiday spirit a little early this year. Ahead of the festive season arriving next month, the juggernaut game publisher is giving away one of the most underrated entries in its best-selling Assassin’s Creed franchise for free right now.

Head over to Ubisoft Connect, and you can claim Assassin’s Creed Syndicate on PC for free. This early holiday gift will be available until December 6. Once you’ve claimed this freebie, it’s yours to keep. So even if you don’t have time to play the stabby stealth adventure right now, be sure to grab it anyway for a potential playthrough later down the road.

Unfortunately, for console players, the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, which are playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X, are not included in this giveaway. However, Sony has just launched its PlayStation Store End of Year sale, which includes plenty of cheap options if you don't have one of the best gaming PCs.

Assassin's Creed Syndicate is hugely underrated

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate was released in 2015 and moves the historical action-adventure franchise to Victorian-era London during the 19th century. You play as twin Assassins, Jacob and Evie Frye, as they attempt to wrestle back the famous city from the control of the sinister Templar order. You’ll do this by hunting down key targets, as well as recruiting the citizens of London to your street gang, The Rooks.

Despite launching to mostly positive reviews, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate paid for the sins of its predecessor, Assassin’s Creed Unity, with lower-than-expected initial sales. This led to the previously annualized franchise taking a two-year break, before re-emerging in 2017 with Assassin’s Creed Origins. A clear franchise refresh.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate has often been labeled one of the franchise’s most underrated entries, and that’s a label I most definitely agree with. I replayed the game earlier this year and found it to be a remarkably enjoyable experience. It’s visually stunning even all these years later, and its black-box missions — which give you greater freedom in how you eliminate a target — remain wonderfully inventive.

I would argue that Syndicate is a better overall experience than Assassin’s Creed Mirage which launched back in October. Although I will admit, I’m a little biased. As a former London resident, I take great pleasure whenever I get to explore a digital recreation of the iconic capital. Nevertheless, even if you’ve never visited England, Syndicate has plenty to offer. And now that it’s free, there’s no excuse not to circle back and give it a chance if you skipped it at launch.

If you’re looking for even more freebies, over on Prime Gaming, you can get a free copy of the best Star Wars game ever made until December 20. I’m of course talking about Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber you already have access to Prime Gaming so head over there and claim your free copy of this legendary sci-fi RPG.