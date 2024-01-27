Stanley Tucci’s kitchen is bringing back this huge trend for 2024 — how to get the look

Stanley Tucci may be best known for his acclaimed movie roles, but he’s also becoming a name in the ‘foodie’ world of Italian cuisine.

On Instagram , the actor-turned-food influencer often posts videos of himself rustling up culinary delights. However, it’s not just his delicious dishes that have caught the eye of many, but his stunning, modern kitchen design.

In fact, interior designers agree that the actor’s choice of traditional style, bold cabinetry colors, marble worktop and brass accents are the very components of what will be trending for kitchens in 2024.

We’ve asked interior experts to share their thoughts on Stanley’s chic, luxe kitchen and how we can achieve the look in our own homes.

Perhaps the most eye-catching design feature in Tucci’s kitchen are his blue-grey slate colored cabinetry. Combined with a brilliant white wall backdrop, and brass cabinet handles, this modern take on the traditional shaker-style all works well to create a more luxe, bold and modern look.

“Blue is a color that resonates greatly with us, that is a powerful shade when brought into interior settings,” says Molly Woodward-Moor, interior designer, and creative director at Stone Superstore . “A nature-inspired blue evokes a sense of dependability and familiarity that is incredibly soothing when used in large, embracing formats such as walls, ceilings, or kitchen cabinetry.

Contrasted against white walls, marble worktops and gold accents, Tucci’s kitchen portrays a perfectly balanced palette that feels bright and fresh, yet still retains character and warmth.”

What’s more, bold kitchen cabinet colors are predicted to be a huge trend in 2024, with many ditching the neutral, pastels for rich, vibrant tones and luxe design features. “When designing your kitchen, you want it to last a lifetime, and the stunning combination of shaker doors, brass accents and marble surfaces featured in Stanley Tucci’s home is an ever-popular style that is utterly timeless.”

“Lots of people typically lean towards a lighter color scheme in the kitchen with the aim of ‘opening up’ the space,” adds Camilla Lesser, interior expert at Essential Living . “But Stanley’s choice of dark grey really adds that trendy, modern feel. Paired with the monochrome marble countertops, the colors perfectly balance each other out to give the room a sophisticated and expensive look.”

Another notable design style is the kitchen ‘open shelving’ look that is making waves right now. This can either replace wall cabinets, or add extra storage. In Tucci's kitchen, we see a long, floating shelf displaying his stainless steel pots and other cookware in a neat and tidy manner. In addition, the warm glow of the backlight behind the shelf gives it an ultra-luxe look and feel.

“Another way Stanley brings texture into this space is by displaying wooden elements.” agrees Lesser. “For instance, having the wooden cutting boards and utensil holders out on display almost acts as decor in the kitchen - as well as having a practical purpose.”

Open shelving is also a great way for decluttering your kitchen , as the idea is that since all the mess would be visible, this should force you to deal with the clutter straight away (in theory!).

How to get Stanley’s luxe kitchen look — for less

Luckily, you don’t have to be an A-list star to create an A-list kitchen. You can still achieve this timeless, contemporary look on an affordable budget.

“To upgrade your kitchen, there’s no need to do a full renovation,” says Lesser. “For instance, to replicate Stanley Tucci’s kitchen, at the very least, all you need to do is swap out the handles, taps and introduce a deeper colour scheme.

An inexpensive but subtle way to bring a little more luxury to your kitchen is by finishing off your cabinets with a touch of gold. Stanley uses brass gold hardware, which is a popular metal amongst homeowners due to their durability and aesthetic appeal. The gold hardware adds the perfect contrast to the grey color scheme, resulting in a warm and rich look.Updating your accessories and utensils may also help to give you that added sophistication and tie the space together too.”

Grey cabinets in kitchen (Image credit: Shutterstock)

And what about the eye-catching cabinetry? If you don’t want to replace your cabinets, you can always learn how to paint kitchen cabinets to transform them on a budget. Just remember to prepare the room, and remove kitchen cabinet doors, drawers and handles first before painting. It might seem convenient to paint kitchen cabinets while they're still hung on their hinges, but it’s always best practice to remove these for a quality finish.

“With some simple updates, you can adopt these design cues to breathe new life into your existing space, without ripping out your kitchen,” suggests Woodward-Moor.

“Repainting your kitchen cabinets is one of the most effective ways to revitalize the look of a tired kitchen. For the best coverage, it’s important to invest in the right tools and paint type for your cabinet material, to guarantee a high-quality finish that you’ll be happy with. You can easily recreate this aesthetic with a range of hues to suit your style - moody, inky blues with a green base will give a richer look, or if you don’t want to stray too far from neutrals, opt for darker grey paints with blue undertones.

For the finishing touch, changing small fittings or fixings is a great fast hack that can completely change the look of your space. Match your tap and light fittings with this color accent to complete your kitchen, creating a truly cohesive, well-considered design.”

Marble kitchen worktop (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Marble countertops can give any kitchen that ultra-luxe and top-end feel, but also come with a top-end price tag. However, you can still achieve this look with cheaper alternatives.

“As a cheaper alternative, opt for the identical appearance of marble-effect porcelain tiles that provide better resilience to kitchen wear and tear, while giving you that luxury look for less. Porcelain tile alternatives also come in a much wider range of shapes, sizes and colors, meaning you can get creative with a marble-effect look that works for you.”

So, whether you prefer the bold, cabinetry color, marble worktops or stylish brass accents, take inspiration from Stanley Tucci’s timeless kitchen to create an impressive space this year.