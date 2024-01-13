Cameron Diaz's kitchen is bringing back this 'huge trend' for 2024, say experts — how to get the look

Cameron Diaz is best known for her Hollywood film roles and red carpet style — but, this time, it’s her luxe kitchen that’s upstaging the star.

And while the actress has seemingly taken a hiatus from the big screen, she’s been busy cooking up a storm and sharing tasty recipes in her popular, ‘Cooking with Cameron’ blog on social media.

On her Instagram account, Cameron is seen rustling up delicious dishes in her stunning kitchen that features a mixture of cozy wooden cabinetry, luxe marble countertops and backsplashes with brass accents. This beautiful design of timeless materials exudes luxury, caughting the eye of fans and interior experts alike. So why is everybody so excited about Cameron’s kitchen?

We’ve asked a few interior design experts to share their thoughts on why we will see this kitchen trend ‘flourish’ in 2024, and how to get the look in our own homes.

A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) A photo posted by on

“Cameron Diaz’s kitchen is a prime example of understated luxury — a huge trend we are expecting to flourish in 2024. It looks lavish, expensive and chic but it also maintains a warm and inviting vibe,” says Sam Greig, Senior Designer at Swoon .

“Cameron combines exquisite deep veined white marble countertops with humbly refined wooden cabinetry – drawing a juxtaposition between the cool and warm tones. This blend allows both materials to stand out in their own light, working together to form a cosy yet cool display. The brushed metal accessories form the cherry on top of this kitchen concoction – providing a depth and dimension that truly brings the heart of the home to life.”

In fact, warm wood and marble remain the two top choices of kitchen designs, and the perfect combo of achieving a luxurious feel in a minimalist space. “Wooden features are the finish of choice for anyone looking to create a softer and warm kitchen environment, and is very much rising in popularity again and set to be a trend in 2024,” states Darren Watts, Showroom Development and Design Director at Wren Kitchens. “Though wood is certainly a staple of traditional kitchen designs, the material is so diverse it can be paired with complementing marble, copper and steel, like Cameron, to create a modern finish to suit any kitchen.”



Amy Wilson, Interior Designer at 247 Blinds and 247 Curtains also agrees, “Cameron Diaz’s kitchen features two timeless design materials — marble and wood. Diaz’s wooden cupboards and drawers give a chic, yet minimalist feel. People will often opt for wooden materials in kitchen spaces, as they are stylish yet easy to clean and maintain.”

What elements are used to create a stylish look?

Besides the functional design, we also see other cosmetic elements that complement the kitchen style, such as clever use of lighting to create a warm ambiance.

“Cameron Diaz uses natural marble with grey and rust/brown accents which forms the foundation for other elements of the kitchen,” says Watts, “The copper accessories and subtle wall downlighters gently flood warm, golden light onto the walls and down onto the shelving. The grey tones in the marble blend perfectly with the steel and black gas hob whilst the rust tones tie in the copper accessories and door handles, the wooden cabinets and oak plank flooring.”

Plus, we also see personal decor touches, such as her collection of ceramic bowls stacked on the wooden shelves and marble cutting board.

A post shared by AVALINE (@avaline) A photo posted by on

Of course, if you don’t have the budget for expensive marble or wood furniture, you can add accessories instead.

“If you’d rather keep the injection of marble subtle, then incorporate it through your accessories. Think of a statement fruit bowl, tea and coffee tins, or plates and dishes, and you’re good to go. Alternatively, if you have an open-plan kitchen diner, then you could invest in a good-quality marble dining table. Wooden accessories can be added to any kitchen to create a striking aesthetic. Smaller accessories such as wooden chopping boards, knife blocks and wooden handled knives give a professional finish to the kitchen.”

How to get Cameron's kitchen look — for less

Wooden chopping boards (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen for the new year but don’t have the budget for a complete renovation, you can still achieve Cameron’s warm kitchen style. Similar to knowing ways to make your living room look more expensive , there are clever things you can do to give your kitchen the A-list makeover.

“Creating the look in your own home can be as simple as opting for similar striking features and materials that contrast against your own worktop material”, suggests Wilson. “Whether that be a marble patterned vase, eye-catching patterned roller blinds , or prints in contrasting colours. The marble effect cake stand and bottles of wine on the countertop bring the space together, creating a cohesive yet homely feel.”

In addition, the use of wooden or marble accessories are a great, affordable way to add style and glamor to your kitchen. “To achieve Diaz’s vibe within your own kitchen — without taking on a renovation project — combine warm wooden accessories, such as a large cutting board or countertop storage, and brushed metal tools and appliances to create a chic culinary display,” Grieg advises. “Match the marble by including a bar cart or drinks trolley featuring the organic material in its design – and don’t forget to stock it with a collection Cameron would be proud of!”

So, if you want to upgrade your kitchen style and can’t decide between classic wood and luxe marble, why not combine the two? It’s clear that these styles will be timeless, classic and here to stay.

More from Tom's Guide