LG Rollable OLED TV Delayed Indefinitely For the US

The ultimate OLED TV was going to launch on late 2019. No more. The rollable LG Signature Series OLED TV R we all want in our homes has been pushed back to an unspecified date.

According to TechRadar, an LG representative at IFA 2019 has confirmed that the display may launch in “2019 or 2020” in Korea, but there are no dates at all for the US, UK or any other country.

Our sister tech news site says that consumers in US and UK may have to wait for another year or 2021 or beyond.

Kenneth Hong, Senior Director at LG Electronics, told TechRadar that the Signature Series R display “is getting a global release — just not immediately.” Hong said that they are “still focusing on end of the year release for some market. It’s going to be somewhere.”

That somewhere will probably be South Korea. The reason, according to the site, is that this thing is so expensive to make that LG is making sure to take things slowly and launch in a market where they know it will have a good reception. The Asian country, like China and Japan, are supposedly more open to weird formats. Honestly, I can’t imagine anyone in the world who wouldn’t want to have this screen if they had the money to pay for it.

According to our editor-in-chief Mark Spoonauer, the rollable TV is beyond amazing: “when I saw it, I found it hard to believe that LG was able to make a 65-inch TV that essentially appears out of thin air. The world’s first rollable OLED TV is that impressive.”

Maybe there will be a way to import this thing for the super rich, but overall it looks like consumers are just going to have to wait.