Secret Invasion episode 3 ending explained: Whose voice was that?

Well, Marvel's Secret Invasion (maybe) just did it again. Episode 3 ended with a pair of potential big reveals, though nothing can be assumed in this series filled with the shape-shifting Skrulls.

That said, we truly do need to talk about the two big reveals from this episode of Disney Plus' latest Marvel series. Both secrets, if true, are arguably predictable. At least in the way that everyone seems to be guilty until proven innocent on this show.

The series has followed Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) through the big surprise shock that big positions of power around the world are filled by the shape-shifting Skrulls. Now led by the rebellious Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), the Skrulls have basically silently declared war on humanity, following Fury's failure to be true to his promise to help them survive.

But, of course, we must precede any conversations about these deaths with a massive spoiler warning!

Beyond this point lie plot details surrounding Secret Invasion episode 3.

But first, is Nick Fury's secret Skrull wife working for Gravik?

Priscilla/Varra (Charlayne Woodard), Nick Fury's wife we only learned of last week, is a Skrull who he met when the alien race was settling on Earth. In a flashback to 1998, we saw Varra and Fury flirt long before the two were married, back when things were calmer.

Now, in present day, Fury's left her twice. First, when Thanos blipped him out of existence, and she mourned. Then, when he took his intergalactic break and disappeared. As the two reunite in their home, they're both on edge. She's not exactly warm to his return, and he's wondering if she's working with Gravik.

And, well, his suspicion might be right.

Was Priscilla/Varra talking to Rhodey?

As much as I want to jump directly to the final lines of the episode, that wouldn't be great. Not only does Gravik shoot G'iah (Emilia Clarke) — we doubt she's been killed this soon, considering Clarke's importance to Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) — but he also reveals his plan to create super-powered Skrulls. Some comic book fans are shouting "Super Skrulls!" right now.

Also, Fury and Talos prevented more geopolitical chaos by stopping the nuclear-armed 'Neptune' submarine. Along the way we've seen Talos and Fury argue a lot, while the former is easily drawn to ire whenever his daughter's name is brought up.

Only those unfamiliar with Fury call him by his first name. So it seems that this Rhodes is a Skrull.

Then, though, it all hits home. Varra/Priscilla picks up a gun from a safety deposit box, and answers a call on her phone. Immediately, folks around the world hit rewind on their remotes, as that voice speaking to Varra sounded just like Don Cheadle's James Rhodes.

Last we saw Rhodey, he was shutting down Nick Fury's work, essentially firing him. In that same conversation, he called Fury "Nick." That last part may not be a red flag to you, but think back to the history of the MCU. Only those unfamiliar with Fury call him by his first name. So it seems that this Rhodes is a Skrull.

Outlook: So, where are the real Rhodes and Ross?

Twice, now, we've basically been given reveals that two MCU stalwarts have been replaced by Skrulls. First Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) in episode 1, now Rhodes in episode 3.

These twists may make watching Secret Invasion more fun for some, but it could also feel like a situation of diminishing returns. Hopefully these fan favorites will return, and not have their story ended early like Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill.