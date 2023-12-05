Samsung TVs just got a ton of free shows and movies — here’s what you can watch

If you own one of the best Samsung TVs then you have access to Samsung TV Plus. This free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service offers loads of shows and movies all year round, and Samsung is feeling extra generous ahead of the holidays with a slew of seasonal-themed content being added over the next couple of weeks.

First up the bad news: you won’t find any classic Christmas movies here. To watch the likes of Home Alone, Elf and Die Hard (yes, it’s a Christmas movie) you’ll need access to some of the best streaming services. However, Samsung TV Plus is adding a range of picks including movies from channels such as Lifetime and Hallmark.

There’s also a selection of holiday shows featuring beloved late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and more recognizable faces. There's even a free-to-watch TV channel dedicated solely to a 4K video of a log-burning fireplace. Ideal for setting the mood during your festive gatherings with loved ones.

There are plenty of free streaming service options this winter, so let’s dive into what you can access if you decide to go with Samsung TV Plus. Here are all the movies and shows you can watch over the next few weeks as we build up to Christmas Day.

Free movies and shows on Samsung TV Plus in December 2023

Movie Hub Holiday – Indulge in your favorite holiday flicks from the comfort of your home or on the go airing until December 28, including:

A Dash of Christmas*

Christmas on Windmill Way*

Angel Falls Christmas*

Christmas Angel

Aisle Be Home for Christmas*

Crown Prince of Christmas*

A Christmas Star*

Christmas Time is Here*

Joy for Christmas*

A Christmas Switch*

A Cinderella Christmas

The Spruces and the Pines

Christmas on 5th Avenue

Spotlight Under the Mistletoe

Love at the Christmas Contest

A Merry Single Christmas

A Royal Christmas on Ice

Dog Who Saved Christmas

* Samsung TV Plus FAST exclusive titles

Holiday Movie Favorites by Lifetime – Embrace the holiday spirit with the channel that keeps on giving, featuring over 150 Lifetime movies available until January 9, including:

Feliz NaviDAD

Merry Liddle Christmas

Christmas in Tune

Toying With the Holidays

Christmas Hotel

The Christmas Setup

Christmas in Mississippi

A Very Vintage Christmas

Kirk Franklin's A Gospel Christmas

Christmas in the City

Hallmark Movies & More – Airing every weekend from November through December, enjoy Hallmark classics including:

Christmas Festival of Ice

A Nutcracker Christmas

Hitched for the Holidays

A Rose for Christmas

Window Wonderland

A Midnight Kiss

Set the Yuletide Mood with Special Programming

NBC News NOW - Santa Tracker – On December 24th, follow Jolly Ol’ St. Nick as he and the reindeer make their way around the world.

- Santa Tracker – On December 24th, follow Jolly Ol’ St. Nick as he and the reindeer make their way around the world. Vevo Holiday – Beginning November 1, celebrate this holiday season with the top videos from the queen of Christmas Mariah Carey, Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor, John Legend and more.

– Beginning November 1, celebrate this holiday season with the top videos from the queen of Christmas Mariah Carey, Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor, John Legend and more. Stingray Greatest Holiday Hits - The Stingray Greatest Hits channel transforms into Stingray Holiday Hits with 100% Holiday music starting November 1st.

- The Stingray Greatest Hits channel transforms into Stingray Holiday Hits with 100% Holiday music starting November 1st. XITE Hits - From November 1st through December 25th, the XITE Hits channel will include countdowns of top holiday songs as well as music selections to create a cozy Christmas.

Top Channels for Getting in the Spirit

Fireplace 4K – Embrace the warmth of the season with loved ones by the fireside, courtesy of Fireplace 4K, exclusively on Samsung TV Plus. Immerse yourself in the ambiance of crackling fireplaces all day long, making your holiday moments even cozier. Gather 'round and let the flames of Fireplace 4K add a touch of enchantment to your festive celebrations!

– Embrace the warmth of the season with loved ones by the fireside, courtesy of Fireplace 4K, exclusively on Samsung TV Plus. Immerse yourself in the ambiance of crackling fireplaces all day long, making your holiday moments even cozier. Gather 'round and let the flames of Fireplace 4K add a touch of enchantment to your festive celebrations! Secret Santa – Join Conan O'Brien and Andy as they dive into the most classified of holiday comedy traditions—Secret Santa! Get ready for a hilarious exploration as they uncover some of Santa's best-kept secrets.

– Join Conan O'Brien and Andy as they dive into the most classified of holiday comedy traditions—Secret Santa! Get ready for a hilarious exploration as they uncover some of Santa's best-kept secrets. Holiday Leftovers – Enjoy a tasty adventure with holiday treats straight from the water dish under the tree. This unique holiday special features none other than Santa Claus and Krampus.

– Enjoy a tasty adventure with holiday treats straight from the water dish under the tree. This unique holiday special features none other than Santa Claus and Krampus. Jamie Oliver – Airing November 20 to December 25, join Jolly Jamie and his family as they celebrate the holidays cooking up delicious feasts and creating festive traditions.

How to watch Samsung TV Plus

You can find Samsung TV Plus on almost all Samsung TVs made between 2016 and 2023 — it's also available on Samsung mobile devices. You can even stream Samsung TV Plus on select Samsung Family Hub Plus refrigerators.