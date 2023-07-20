Samsung Tab S9 Ultra 5G specs leak before launch — what you need to know

Details about Samsung's upcoming flagship tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G, have surfaced online ahead of its expected launch at Galaxy Unpacked 2023.

Leaked specifications from Evan Blass' locked Twitter account to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G will have a massive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display and be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The tablet will reportedly with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage, and it appears the device will also support microSD memory expansion.

For photography, there will be a dual rear camera setup with 13MP main and 8MP ultrawide lenses. The front will feature a 12MP ultrawide and 12MP selfie camera.

According to the leak, the UX we can expect from the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G will be based on Android 13 but will no doubt have Samsung's One UI on top of that. The tablet will apparently support both physical SIM and eSIM connectivity and be powered by an 11,200 mAh battery.

If the leaked specs from Blass hold up, the new Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will offer just one major upgrade over the existing Tab S8 Ultra: the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset versus the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Rumors so far

(Image credit: SnoopyTech / Twitter)

Rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra have been few and far between this year. The lineup appears to be similar to last year, with a standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, a larger Tab S9 Plus, and an even larger Ultra model.

The most significant rumored upgrade among the new Galaxy Tab line is tipped to come to the standard Galaxy Tab S9, in the form of an AMOLED display. The Galaxy Tab S8 missed out on an AMOLED display when it launched, instead offering an LCD panel.

The latest round of tablets is expected to be launched next week at Galaxy Unpacked alongside new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable phones, as well as fresh Galaxy Watch 6 smartwatches.