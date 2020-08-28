Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price just leaked — and it's good news

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is already a unique phone, but here's something that will make it even more special: a price drop between generations.

The Fold 2's starting price of £1,799 was spotted on the UK Samsung store page (via Android Authority). Samsung has since removed the price from the store page, but not before Android Authority had already taken a screenshot.

Converting that price directly into USD gives us $2,386. That's almost certainly inaccurate though, because there are regional pricing differences between the two markets.

But compared to the original Galaxy Fold though, this may actually be cheaper. That model cost £1,899 instead, or $1,980, meaning that even though the Fold 2 looks to be a much more competent phone, it'll cost £100/$100 less.

There's only one memory option to choose from, which is 256GB. That'll be combined with 12GB RAM if previous rumors hold any water. You do get two color choices though: Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze, which we've already seen looking stunning in real life on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Other upgrades have been made to the Fold 2's displays. Not only are the internal and external displays larger than the original, the internal display also supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the back, the camera array features the same trio of 12MP cameras that Samsung gave to the Galaxy S20. That's a combination of main, ultrawide and 3x telephoto sensors, which should suffice for most people. However it misses out on a time-of-flight sensor for improved photo effects, or Samsung's top camera tech like its 108MP main sensor from the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra, or the Note 20 Ultra's 5x optical zoom telephoto camera.

The official launch date of the Fold 2 will be at an "Unpacked Part 2" September 1, after Samsung originally teased the device at its Unpacked event in August.