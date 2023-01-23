Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked camera samples show its amazing photo performance

Come and take a look at the latest leaked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra photo samples shared by Edwards Urbina (opens in new tab) on Twitter (via respected leaker Ice Universe (opens in new tab)).

Urbina is from Nicaragua, where we recently heard some Galaxy S23 Ultra units had appeared early. This may explain why he's been able to get a hold of this phone over a week before the likely release of the Galaxy S23 series at February 1st's Galaxy Unpacked event.

The images, which show daytime, nighttime and zoom photos allegedly taken with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, are certainly attractive. In the daylight/zoom shots, the way the photo shows the gradual gradient of the blue sky as it approaches the low, sun-lit clouds is impressive, even accounting for the quality drop from uploading images to Twitter.

@TopesdGama @MARCIANOPHONE @TecnonautaTV #s23ultra pic.twitter.com/kFQ38i5GgtJanuary 22, 2023 See more

In Urbina's zoom samples of a satellite dish and a street lamp, the image stays crisp, even beyond the maximum 10x optical zoom the Galaxy S23 Ultra is believed to inherit from the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It shows how the 200MP main camera tipped for the S23 Ultra can help with distance photography with its incredible amount of detail.

#S23Ultra #zoom pic.twitter.com/7SF7GzEfF0January 22, 2023 See more

The night mode shots, which appear next to another shot (assumedly taken in normal camera mode) are impressive too, with Urbina excitedly declaring the Galaxy S23 Ultra "the new king of the night." I particularly like the starry sky behind the leaves in the image below, so I can't wait to get a hold of a Galaxy S23 Ultra myself to compare against low-light photography champs like the iPhone 14 Pro or the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Una sola toma del #S23Ultra es una locura.@Ibanez_shreds @MARCIANOPHONE @MoisesElPro2 @TecnonautaTV @TopesdGama @ pic.twitter.com/Qti6IdXhKjJanuary 23, 2023 See more

One thing that Ice Universe pointed out when sharing Urbina's tweets is the HDR (high dynamic range) performance in the images. HDR helps add color detail to a shot by combining multiple images, taken at different exposures, together to build out areas of images that would otherwise be purely white or black when taken at one exposure value. However, at times poor HDR implementation can't bring out the best in an image, making them look unrealistic. So we'll need to perform our own hands-on testing to see if IU's concerns are fully founded.

Like we said above, we should be seeing the Galaxy S23 series arrive at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1. Until that event's over and we (hopefully) know what's next for Samsung's flagship phones, we'll be tracking the latest Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23 and S23 Plus leaks to see how much we can learn in advance.