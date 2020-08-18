Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will get three years of Android updates — but there's a catch

One of the tricky things about buying a Samsung phone is that you’re never completely sure of if and when you’ll get the latest version of Android. While phones from the likes of OnePlus and Nokia get Android updates rather quickly after they’ve been released, it often takes Samsung a while to roll out new versions of Android to its users.

To tackle this confusion, Samsung has come up with a list of all its phones that will receive three generations of Android upgrades, including the new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20. There's also several Galaxy S series devices on the list, Galaxy A series phones, Galaxy foldable phones and a suite of recent Galaxy Tab tablets.

This should come as a bit of reassurance for people considering getting a Samsung phone, as they know they will have some three years of support for the latest versions of Android.

The whole list of supported devices can be found below.

But Samsung didn’t detail whether it will commit to speeding up the rollout of the latest version of Android when Google releases them.

The ‘small print’ in Samsung’s announcement did add in the caveat that the update schedule “will depend on factors including but not limited to complexity of the update, model, as well as market penetration and more.” That’s effectively baking in a clause that acknowledges some devices might not get the latest version of Android as quickly as other Android devices.

However, Samsung’s commitment to delivering three generations of Android support would suggest that it’s working on improving the updating of its Android devices across the board.

“Samsung is committed to supporting our users to fully enjoy the latest mobile experiences while they are using Galaxy devices,” said Janghyun Yoon, senior vice president and head of Software Platform Team, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “As people hold onto their devices for longer, we are working to bring secure protection and exciting new features to the devices already in their hands.

“By supporting up to three generations of Android OS upgrades, we are extending the lifecycle of our Galaxy products and making a promise that we will provide a simple and secure mobile experience that takes advantage of the latest innovations as soon as they are available.”

If nothing else, Samsung’s commitment to Android updates means you’ll be able to get more life out of your Galaxy phone or tablet. That’s good news for people who want to get as much as they can out of their tech.