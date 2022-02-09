Ring just unveiled a new feature that could help you find a lost pet

There's nothing worse than a lost pet; you might have your front door open a bit too long, and out your dog or runs into the night, with you chasing after them.

Ring has introduced a new feature to its Neighbors app, which lets you create a profile for your pets, and then digitally tack a Pet Lost Post in the app in case your furry companion goes missing. In essence, it's a digital version of nailing flyers to trees around your neighborhood.

While the Neighbors app owned by Ring, you don't need to own any Ring products to use the app; however, a good number of posts in the Neighbors app are from Ring owners sharing clips from their video doorbell or outdoor security camera of alleged package thefts.

Up until now, Ring says that more than 100,000 lost pets have been reunited with their owners on its Neighbors app; presumably, this new feature will make it even easier to track down your pet.

(Image credit: Ring)

How to use the My Pets feature in the Neighbors app

In the Neighbors app, select Settings (the gear icon in the upper right corner), then My Pets. From here, you can create profiles for your pets, including their name, species, breed, weight, and color. You can also upload up to five photos of your pet.

If your pet goes missing, simply click on their profile to create a Lost Pet post, which will include information such as when they went missing. Here, you can also set up a temporary number for people to call or text you in case they spot your pet, which you can turn on or off at any time.

While your address will not be shown, it will be used by the Neighbors app to alert anyone in your vicinity.

Ring has received a fair amount of criticism over the years for some of its policies, such as partnering with local law enforcement and other privacy concerns. It has since updated its app and policies around sharing video with the police.

Regardless, its new Lost Pet Post feature in the Neighbors app is something that feels not only innocuous, but truly useful for those who have pets that like to bolt for freedom the first chance they get.