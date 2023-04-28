PSVR 2 is finally coming to more retailers — here’s what we know

Since its launch in late February, the PSVR 2 has been exclusively sold via Sony’s own retail arm, PlayStation Direct, but the PS5 virtual-reality headset will shortly be making its way to additional retailers.

The news was confirmed on Twitter (opens in new tab) with the official PlayStation account posting that “PlayStation VR2 will soon be in stock at local retailers.” Despite the use of the word “local”, it’s a safe assumption that the well-regard VR device will be available at the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and GameStop in the near future.

PlayStation VR2 will soon be in stock at local retailers, in addition to https://t.co/y9oEB5aBse. Check your local retailer for availability. More on PS VR2: https://t.co/TiSFxroszM pic.twitter.com/79g8PsDCyeApril 27, 2023 See more

Exactly when you’ll be able to buy a PSVR 2 at a third-party retailer hasn’t been directly confirmed yet. However, U.K. retailer ShopTo has announced (opens in new tab) it will sell the headset from May 12, and on this date we could see the device pop up at multiple online retailers and physical stores. It also happens to be the day that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches, but we seriously doubt Sony is trying to steal Nintendo’s thunder here.

The PSVR 2 heading to more retailers could actually be more significant than you might think. For starters, it will undoubtedly increase the visibility of the PS5 accessory which should translate to a sale boost. Plus, wider availability will almost certainly increase the likelihood of discounts and sales as retailers compete for consumer interest.

Whether the PSVR 2 has been a sale success so far is tricky to ascertain. A recent report from Bloomberg suggested that the virtual reality headset debuted to softer than expected sales numbers. But Sony did refute those claims suggesting that the PSVR 2 is not a flop. Either way, being able to buy the PSVR 2 in more places will only help the headset going forward.

In PSVR 2 review, we called the headset “an excellent way to get access to high-end VR without needing to buy a gaming PC” and labeled it an “impressive virtual reality system.” We also loved its simple setup and great controllers. However, its high price will be a sticking point for many potential purchasers.

Hopefully, as more retailers stock the headset, the PSVR 2's eye-watering $549 price tag drops to something a little more affordable. But don’t expect any discounts in this year’s Memorial Day sales, it’s a little too soon for its first price cut.