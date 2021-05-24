PS5’s best feature just hit PCs — but there’s a catch

There are a lot of reasons to love the PS5, but the DualSense controller’s haptic triggers are one of the best. Now PC gamers get to try it for themselves.

DualSense has worked on PC for some months, so that’s nothing new. But Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition has just been updated to support the controller’s full set of haptic feedback. And yes, that includes those haptic excellent triggers.

Twitter user mrdomino_ shared a video of the DualSense’s haptic triggers in action, showing just how they react when you fire a gun with the controller. The only catch is that you appear to have to be playing in wired mode, rather than wireless.

After a patch today, Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition became the first PC game to support haptic feedback and adaptive triggers officially (vid source is reddit) pic.twitter.com/CC3bUiKjwlMay 21, 2021 See more

Obviously that’s the sort of feature you just can’t get with a keyboard and mouse; at least not right now. That may be enough to make some gamers consider ditching their setups for a more console-like PC gaming experience.

Of course there’s no telling whether any other games will get DualSense haptic support in future. It may be worth waiting for more support before you drop $70 on a controller. Plus you also have to contend with the fact that the DualSense controller has already been prone to drifting, something you’ll never have to experience with a keyboard.

Then again if you’re a PC gamer that also dabbles in console gaming, this might be worth trying out for yourself. Especially if you’re been lucky enough to find a PS5 restock at the right time and grab yourself one of Sony’s next-gen consoles.

In that case you’ll also get to enjoy all the games that support DualSense controller haptics on the PS5. Games like Hitman 3, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Astro’s Playroom, the recently-released Returnal, and more. And Metro Exodus, though the Enhanced Edition still isn’t due on consoles until mid-June.