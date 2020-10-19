PS5 will run Watch Dogs Legion at 4K with ray-tracing — but there’s a catch

Sony has touted the PS5 as a 4K 60 frames per second games console, with it occasionally hitting 120 fps and rendering games at 8K. However, this doesn’t appear to be the case with Ubisoft’s new Watch Dogs Legion.

In a Reddit AMA, Lathieeshe Thillainathan, Ubisoft’s live producer on the game, said Watch Dogs Legion will run at 4K and only 30 fps, though it will do so with ray-tracing enabled.

Running games at 4K, which is already a rather heavy undertaking for current generation consoles and a lot of gaming PCs, with ray-tracing added on top is a very demanding task for gaming machines. So there’s an argument that hitting this performance envelope in Watch Dogs Legion could be rather impressive.

But a lot of people like to play games at 60 fps, as the frame rate makes gaming action feel considerably smoother than 30 fps. And some like to game at high frame rates to take advantage of high-refresh rate displays.

However, it doesn’t look like there'll be a 60 fps option in Watch Dogs Legion when it’s released on October 28. On the Reddit AMA some members took exception to this with one stating 60fps should be a minimum in next-generation games.

We’d be inclined to agree a little here, but it’s important to remember that Watch Dogs Legion is a cross-platform game, and that means its performance might be a little constrained due to it not being developed natively for PS5 hardware.

We rather suspect that as developers get more acquainted with the PS5, which is due to be released November 12, then we should see games that can really tap into the consoles 10.28 teraflops of graphics power.

The Xbox Series X is coming with 12 teraflops of power, but it has yet to be seen if that little bit more graphics grunt will make a huge difference in next-gen gaming, With the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S arriving on November 10, we’ve not got long until we find out.

PS5 pre-orders are now live, as are Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders. But a word of warning: securing a pre-order is difficult due to demand, so be prepared to be patient.