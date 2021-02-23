PS5 restock at Sony Direct — how to get yours when it comes back

Yesterday (February 22) saw Sony Direct restock the PS5 much to the delight of gamers eager to get their hands on the next-gen PlayStation.

Less delightful was the fact that the console sold out in roughly 35 minutes, leaving thousands of frustrated customers unable to secure themselves one of the much-coveted machines. But there's some new hope.

While demand is certainly still outmatching supply, we’re seeing more and more restocks pop up. So there are hints that the disastrous PS5 stock situation is slowly improving. Internet whispers are suggesting that Sony Direct might even have another restock later this week.

We’re also hearing some rumors that Amazon and Target will have more PS5 stock this week as well. So if you want the latest up-to-date stock information make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock guide .

If you need some tips on how to ensure that the next time Sony Direct drops PS5 stock you’ll among the lucky few who manage to beat the bots, then read on.

How to get the PS5 from Sony Direct when it comes back

While PS5 stock could drop at any moment, generally Sony Direct has released its stock in the early evening, typically between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET.

If possible, make sure you’re within easy reach of an internet-connected device between those hours. Though if you're serious about grabbing a PS5 you want to be ready to go around the clock.

Thankfully unlike most retailers, Sony doesn’t just dump its stock without warning. Sony Direct makes use of a countdown timer giving customers a chance to join a virtual queue before scalpers have made off with all the available PS5s.

Once the timer reaches zero a select group of people will be chosen and given 10 minutes to make their PS5 purchase. If they fail to do so someone else in the queue will be bumped up and given the opportunity to complete an order.

Unfortunately, the majority of people won’t get chosen, as there are always significantly more people waiting in the queue than there are consoles allocated. Most people will see the dreaded “more than an hour wait” when the timer expires.

If you are lucky enough to get the opportunity to buy then you need to be fast. Make sure you have an active PSN account already setup, as you’ll need one to buy from Sony Direct. And have all your required payment details on hand so you can enter them without delay.

Both the disc and Digital Editon PS5 consoles are listed on Sony Direct at their MSRP of $499 and $399 respectively.