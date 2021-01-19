PS5 now runs Skyrim at 60 fps — here’s how to enable it

The PS5 can now run perennially popular RPG The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim at a smooth 60 frames per second, thanks to a new mod that removes the 30 fps cap. It works on the PS4 as well, so Skyrim fans can get a performance boost even if they haven’t been lucky enough when it comes to finding where to buy the PS5.

The mod, which you can see in action in the video below, is available via the Bethesda mod database. All you have to do is install it, restart Skyrim, and you’re good to go. The author’s description adds that the PS4 Pro is compatible as well, though since the game runs at 4K on this console you probably won’t get the full 60 fps.

This PS5/PS4 mod follows in the footsteps of the Uncap FPS mod for Skyrim and Fallout 4, which released in December last year — but was only available for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Now PlayStation owners can enjoy the same benefit, at least in Skyrim, and this mod even shares one of the cooler tricks of Uncap FPS: it can run without disabling achievements, which making modifications usually does to prevent cheating.

Admittedly this takes some effort compared to simply letting it run normally: you need to download and enable the mod in Skyrim, restart the game, then go back into the mods menu and delete or disable it. This should allow the game to still run without the frame cap and, crucially, without disabling achievements, but you’ll have to do it every time you want to play.

Still, it’s a handy mod that breathes at least a little more life into Skyrim on the PS4 and PS5. And that’s especially good news considering The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield, Bethesda’s next RPG projects, are both still a few years away.