Prime Day: Xbox One Elite Controller Just Hit Lowest Price Ever

Microsoft's high-end Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller just hit its best price yet for Amazon Prime Day, and the deal isn't even from Amazon.

In one of its many compelling anti-Prime Day deals, Walmart is offering this popular premium Xbox One and PC controller for its lowest-ever price of $119. Just make sure you add the item to your cart to see the deal price.

The Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller is designed for serious gamers, offering a hefty, rubberized design, swappable sticks and d-pads, and rear paddles and hair-triggers for fine-tuning your play. We gave this controller 4 out of 5 stars in our Elite Controller review, praising the pad's excellent comfort and robust suite of customization options.

It's worth noting that Microsoft's Elite Controller Series 2 is launching this November for $179, offering improved grips and triggers as well as a rechargeable battery. But the original Elite is still a great controller for those who take their shooters, racers and other competitive games seriously, especially at this price.