Paramount Plus is getting a surprise horror sequel — and the first trailer just dropped

Cult horror movie Orphan is getting a surprise sequel, and eager viewers won’t have long to wait before being reunited with Esther either as the film is set to stream on Paramount Plus next month.

Named Orphan: First Kill the movie's official synopsis reads: “Esther’s terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit Orphan. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous ‘child’ at any cost.”

The original Orphan was released in 2009 and found success both critically and commercially. A follow-up has been rumored for years, but it wasn’t until 2020 that the project finally got off the ground. The good news is that after more than a decade of waiting, Orphan First Kill is now just a few weeks away. The prequel is scheduled to hit Paramount Plus on August 19, and it will also receive a theatrical release on the same date.

Even better, we've just got our first taste of Orphan: First Kill via a very creepy trailer, although be warned it's a tad heavy on the spoilers for our taste. The preview definitely confirms there’s always been something wrong with Esther, as we see the "child" manipulating another family and committing various acts of brutality.

Somewhat surprisingly, Esther will once again be played by Isabelle Fuhrman. The now 25-year-old was just 12 when she played the part of Esther in the original film. But in this prequel is playing an even younger version of the same character. While the actress's aging is at least somewhat apparent, measures have been taken to make her appear younger.

Impressively no visual effects were used to de-age Fuhrman. Instead, a combination of makeup and forced perspective were used to convincingly sell the idea of Esther being a young child — or at least someone able to pose as a young child.

For obvious reasons, Fuhrman is the sole member of the original cast returning, and the sequel has also swapped directors with William Brent Ball, most notable for helming both The Boy movies, taking over from Jaume Collet-Serra. Whether Orphan can break the curse of disappointing horror sequels will be revealed in just a few weeks when the film hits Paramount Plus on August 19.