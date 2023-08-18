Over 1,500,000 dehumidifiers recalled due to fire risk — check if yours is affected

By Jeff Parsons
Find out if your dehumidifier is affected and, if so, stop using it now

GE dehumidifier selected for recall
One of the recalled GE dehumidifier models (Image credit: CPSC)

Over 1.5 million dehumidifiers from five different brands are being recalled following a warning from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The recall comes after reports of nearly two dozen fires caused by the products, which are all manufactured by China-based Gree Electric Appliances.

In total, 42 different models of dehumidifiers are included in the recall and were all sold between January 2011 and February 2014. The affected products were sold nationwide at retailers including Walmart, Home Depot and Sam’s Club. 

None of them feature in our list of best dehumidifiers, but you should still check to see if your device is part of the recall and request a refund if so. 

The five affected brands, all built by Gree, include:

  • Kenmore
  • GE
  • SoleusAir
  • Norpole
  • Seabreeze

The CPSC warns these dehumidifiers can overheat, start smoking and catch fire. According to a report by the Associated Press, Gree Electric Appliances has received reports of at least 23 fires, 688 overheating incidents and $168,000 in property damage caused by the recalled products.

If you are using one of these products, you are advised to unplug and stop using it immediately. You can also contact Gree for a refund.

This isn’t the first time Gree’s dehumidifiers have been subject to a recall. Back in 2021, the manufacturer and its Hong Kong subsidiary agreed to pay $91 million to avoid criminal prosecution after it failed to tell U.S. regulators its devices posed a fire hazard.

How to know if your dehumidifier is being recalled

All the affected dehumidifiers are white, gray, beige or black plastic and cost between $110 and $400. There are four models from Seabreeze, 25 from GE, 11 from SoleusAir, one from Seabreeze and one from Norpole.

To check if your device is affected, you’ll need to find the model number, which tends to be printed on back, front, or side of the unit.

You can then check this against the full list of affected model numbers for each brand on the CSPC’s recall notice here.

