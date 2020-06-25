Xbox Series X 'Optimized' games to get a huge boost — here's the full lineup

Since Microsoft first announced the Xbox Series X, the company has claimed that the console will be able to run games faster and smoother than an Xbox One. Now, the company has finally explained how, with its “Optimized for Xbox Series X” label. Games bearing this label will be available on other systems, too, but will run especially well on Microsoft’s next-gen console, thanks to faster load times, smoother frame rates and sharper graphics.

Microsoft explained how its Optimized for Xbox Series X label will function in a blog post on Xbox Wire. Will Tuttle, the publication’s editor-in-chief, explained what the label means for both new games, developed with the Xbox Series X in mind, as well as current-gen games, which will look and play better on the Xbox Series X than on the Xbox One. Tuttle hit on three main points: better graphics, better frame rates and better load times.

Optimized for Xbox Series X games will look better than their current-gen counterparts, thanks to DirectX 12 Ultimate rendering and DirectX Raytracing. Working in conjunction, these two technologies can drastically improve lighting in games, making light bounce off of a variety of available sources, rather than all coming from a single source. Tuttle also points out that these technologies can facilitate more spatially accurate audio in games, which can be especially important in any title where immersion is key.

Every Optimized for Xbox Series X game will also target 60 frames per second frame rates at 4K resolution. Some titles can go up to 120 frames per second, including racing games like Dirt 5, where framerate can make an enormous difference in gameplay. Of course, higher framerates involve a tradeoff with resolution, so players will probably have some control over which feature they want to prioritize.

Perhaps the biggest selling point of Optimized for Xbox Series X games, though, is their faster load times. Thanks to the Xbox Series X’s SSD and its Velocity Architecture technology, it can load games considerably faster than an Xbox One can. While this will vary from game to game, Gears 5 is one title that should enjoy significantly faster load times. (For reference: A video demonstrated State of Decay 2 loading a full level in seven seconds on the Xbox Series X, as opposed to 45 seconds on an Xbox One.)

Here’s a list of games confirmed as Optimized for Xbox Series X, although the list will continue to grow between now and launch:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Bright Memory Infinite

Call of the Sea

Chivalry 2

Chorus

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

DiRT 5

FIFA 21

Gears 5

Halo Infinite

Hitman 3

Madden NFL 21

Marvel’s Avengers

Outriders

Scarlet Nexus

Scorn

Second Extinction

The Ascent

The Medium

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Microsoft has been pretty good about sharing Xbox Series X information at a steady clip, and we’ll get another major update next month, when it showcases its first-party games in a livestream.