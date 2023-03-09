OnePlus V Fold release date predictions, rumored specs and more

At MWC 2023 , OnePlus confirmed it will be coming out with its own foldable phone to potentially challenge Samsung's best-in-class devices. This marks a new direction for creators of some of the best Android phones and with a tablet, the OnePlus Pad , also on the horizon, it’s an exciting time for OnePlus.

Since this is OnePlus' first attempt at a foldable, it has the luxury of a blank canvas — and the challenge of trying something new. The OnePlus V Fold — as the phone seems likely to be called — could however take inspiration from the OnePlus 11 which was released in February 2023, and considering how positive our OnePlus 11 review was, we would be happy to see similarities.

As it stands, Samsung currently dominates the best foldable phone rankings. Could OnePlus change that? We won't know until later this year, but we can fill in some of the blanks based on what we know about the OnePlus V Fold so far.

A rumor says to expect the OnePlus V Fold in September with a 2K display.

OnePlus V Fold pricing and availability

OnePlus confirmed during a panel discussion at February's MWC 2023 that its foldable phone will launch in the second half of the year. One leaker on Weibo believes that a September release could be possible .

As for price, don’t expect the OnePlus V Fold to be in the ballpark of the OnePlus 11’s $699 starting price. Many expect the OnePlus V Fold to be a modified Oppo Find N2 , which currently sells for $1,120 so the price tag could reflect that.

One of the problems with Oppo's foldable phones is they're not available in the U.S. Unlike Oppo, OnePlus has a presence in this country, so there's a greater possibility we could see the OnePlus V Fold reach more markets. Given how little competition the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 from Samsung face, that would be a welcome development.

OnePlus V Fold models and design

As a sister company to Oppo, OnePlus may turn to that company's foldables — the Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip — for inspiration.

These two foldables flex in different ways with the Oppo Find N2 folding like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Flip using a neat clamshell method like the Galaxy Z Flip 4. That's led to speculation that there could be two OnePlus foldables to match both these folding methods — with the V Fold and also a potential V Flip.

Considering its supposed foundation of the Oppo Find N2, we can hope to see some of its best features make their way to OnePlus. The “waterdrop” hinge in particular is a great way of having a foldable display with a less pronounced crease down the middle of the interior screen.

OnePlus V Fold cameras

Compared to the 4MP selfie under-display camera on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Oppo Find N2 delivered an impressive 32MP, which we would like to see make its way to the OnePlus V Fold.

As for rear cameras, we hope that OnePlus will use similar hardware to the OnePlus 11, as well as bring over the software goodness that makes that phone a great camera.

OnePlus V Fold specs

Details are scarce at the moment of the specs for OnePlus' first foldable, but the same Weibo rumor that tipped a September release also believes we could see a 2K display, a resolution upgrade on the Find N2.

Oppo’s foldable features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, but it’s very likely that the OnePlus V Fold will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 since that's currently the top-of-the-line Qualcomm silicon for Android phones. That would be a welcome development as the chipset not only bolsters performance — see our OnePlus 11 benchmarks to see how much — but also manages power more efficiently.

OnePlus V Fold outlook

OnePlus has the opportunity to shake up the foldable market in the U.S., as well as Europe and the U.K. While Samsung dominates this new category, we hope to see plenty of competition in the future.

With the arrival of the OnePlus V Fold later this year, as well as the rumored Google Pixel Fold, we might see Samsung get some much-needed competition from recognized brands.

Keep it locked here to stay up-to-date on all of the latest OnePlus V Fold news.