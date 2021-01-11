OnePlus Band fitness tracker has arrived — but there’s a catch

After many leaks, and years of speculation, OnePlus’s first wearable is finally here. The OnePlus Band is a fitness tracker, rather than a smartwatch, but it’s real and it’s going to arrive in India first.

Don’t panic, though, because the OnePlus Band is expected to launch in other countries as well, it’s just not clear when that’s going to be. But when it does arrive, it’s certainly not going to break the bank.

The OnePlus Band has leaked several times over the past few weeks, giving us a glimpse of the simple design that’s almost identical to the Oppo Band. That means you have a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with full touch controls, set into a replaceable strap.

In terms of features, you’re going to get quite a bit for your money. The OnePlus Band has the standard heart rate monitor, 3-axis accelerometer, and gyroscope, which are all used to measure how much activity you’re actually doing.

It also comes with a SpO2 blood oxygen sensor, IP68 water resistance, and 13 different fitness modes. And an array of smart features are also included, such as a connection to the OnePlus Health app, notification support, camera and music control, find your phone, weather, and support for Zen Mode with select OnePlus phones.

Being a wrist device, it also comes with typical watch-like features including customizable watch faces, alarms, a timer, and a stopwatch. The battery promises to last two weeks, though charging will require you to pop the Band out of its strap and clip it into a separate charger.

The OnePlus Band is set to cost Rs 2,499 ($34/£25) when it goes on sale in India on January 13. It will come with a single black-colored band, though other first-party designs will be available for Rs 399 ($6/£4). It’s not clear how much that price would change following an international release, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

We’ll bring you more news on that as we hear it. And if the OnePlus Band does head westwards, we'll see if it stands a chance of getting a spot on our best fitness trackers list.