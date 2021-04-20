OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro just got an update to make its cameras even better

OnePlus launched the extremely capable OnePlus 9 series last month. It’s bagged a slew of updates since then, with the latest being a bunch of security fixes and camera improvements with the launch of OxygenOS 11.2.4.4.

And while the OnePlus 9 healed a long-standing dent in the brand’s armor by addressing the shortcomings of the OnePlus 8 cameras, there’s always room for improvement.

Building from a quick succession of updates in March 2021 that delivered connectivity and camera fixes, plus a host of security patches and overheating fixes, the April update bundles in more pronounced camera improvements for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

Two of the new updates focus on the OnePlus' rear cameras: one takes aim at the models' white balance, which should improve how the rear camera adjusts the additive primary colors.

This means the white color is depicted in the image when red, green and blue are in balance. Second, there's an update to stop the rear camera from over-sharpening, which has been reported as an issue in auto-focus mode.

Another update addresses image purity and ambiance performance. You can view the full changelog below, including any system and security fixes.

OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro changelog

System

Improved charging stability

Improved the sensitivity of the keyboard in the edge area

Improved the temperature control strategy

Fixed the issue that the battery icon in the status bar is abnormally displayed

Fixed issue that Google Fi SIM card can not accept incoming calls

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Updated Android security patch to 2021.04

Updated GMS package to 2021.03

Camera

Improved the image purity and the ambiance performance

Improved the white balance consistency of the rear camera

Improved image over-sharpening of the rear camera

According to XDA Developers, OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 has been spotted in the Indian units of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, but it should soon land on the OnePlus 9 in other markets and with any of its variants.

The update is being rolled out gradually to ensure that any issues are known and fixed before it hits the majority of OnePlus 9 devices. If you can't wait that long, there may be an option to manually sideload it from the Oxygen Updater, but that's only providing the OTA file is available for download.

