OnePlus phones have a new gaming peripheral — but there's a catch

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took to Twitter to show off images of the company’s new attachable gaming triggers, which work with devices beyond OnePlus smartphones. Buying them in the first place, however, could be tricky.

The new shoulder buttons are currently available online from the OnePlus website, but currently only to those in India. The triggers will set you back 1,099 rupees; this is roughly $15, which isn’t bad for a pair of shoulder buttons that pair up with your phone to transform it into a gaming hub.

First reported by Android Headlines and SlashGear, who spotted the items during last month’s official reveal of the OnePlus 9, the China-based company hasn't confirmed an international release, nor commented on international pricing and availability.

The clip-on accessory looks slightly odd, but simple to use: it adds two shoulder buttons that can separately attach to both iOS and Android devices, given the device’s thickness isn’t above 11.5mm.

We love an accessory that can be removed with ease, meaning you can quickly switch between the normal functionality of your phone, then straight back into gaming mode with the triggers in tow.

We designed the OnePlus gaming triggers to be solid, responsive, pleasingly “clicky,” and, yes, beautiful. We also made sure they work with many other phones—because the best product design is one that leaves you free to make your own choices. pic.twitter.com/hJNa4Dsa5sApril 21, 2021 See more

Lau describes the triggers as “solid, responsive, pleasingly clicky,” which is sure to whet the appetites of gamers who demand responsiveness from their controls in games such as Call of Duty or PUBG battle royale marathons.

Not only that, the triggers appear to fit seamlessly, sporting conductive silicone pads which rest on the side of your device’s screen. The product page lists the triggers as being interchangeable, letting users fasten them to their phones in a way that ensures optimal comfort. Users' hands are different, and there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach.

In using the gaming triggers, the game you’re playing must offer in-depth customization of the screen’s touch controls. The touch-activated zones need to move freely to correspond with the placing of the shoulder buttons on your smartphone.

And while the gaming triggers don't offer the dexterous delights of, say, the Asus ROG Phone 5 or the Nubia RedMagic 6, you'll be saving hundreds of dollars to bring your phone more in line with these gaming-specific devices. That's not bad for $15 — provided your can ever get your hands on a set.

